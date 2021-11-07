Chongqing Small Towns Water Environment Management Project - P133117

The development objective of the Chongqing Small Towns Water Environment Management Project for China is to reduce flood risks and improve wastewater infrastructure services in selected counties of Chongqing municipality. The project comprises of five components. The first component, flood management in Tongnan County will carry out non-structural measures at the county level, including: (a) strengthening flood early warning and emergency response...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More