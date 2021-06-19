Log in
Latest News
Chongqing posts robust foreign trade growth in first 5 months

06/19/2021 | 07:21pm EDT
CHONGQING - China's Chongqing municipality saw its foreign trade total 304.77 billion yuan (about $47.23 billion) in the first five months of this year, customs data showed.

The figure marks a robust increase of 39.9 percent over the same period last year, according to Chongqing Customs.

Exports surged 42.6 percent to 190.04 billion yuan, while imports reached 114.73 billion yuan, up 35.6 percent year-on-year.

Chongqing's trade with major trading partners including ASEAN, the European Union and the United States respectively hit 49.55 billion yuan, 46.93 billion yuan and 44.97 billion yuan over the period, up 23.9 percent, 31.4 percent and 43.8 percent.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 20 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 23:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
