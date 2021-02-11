Chorus.ai : Named Most Loved Software by TrustRadius for the Second Year in a Row

Conversation Intelligence leader consistently ranked among top software products

Chorus.ai, the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high growth Revenue teams, announced today it was named TrustRadius’ 2021 Most Loved Software, recognizing the top software companies that received the highest ratio of ‘love’ mentions in product reviews. This is Chorus’ second year being recognized on TrustRadius’ Most Loved list.

“While working remotely has changed how we interact with our customers, our commitment to helping them achieve their outcomes hasn’t,” said Thiago Sá Freire, CRO at Chorus.ai. “Chorus continues to build on its incredible momentum by strengthening relationships with customers and bringing their voice to every decision made. Being recognized among TrustRadius’ top software products confirms that our customer-centric mindset is working, and demonstrates our ability to help customers understand the conversations that improve engagement, streamline handoffs and close more deals.”

To determine the award winners, TrustRadius analyzed every review collected in 2020 on 18,648 products across 619 categories. Their analysts identified the keyword – love – and compared it against the total number of reviews for each product. Chorus’ recognition as one of TrustRadius’ top 49 software products was based entirely on the feedback of its customers.

Reviews of Chorus from vetted users include:

“I’ve used other call recording software before and none have been as user friendly and helpful as Chorus.ai. I love the feature of easily being able to look up calls from top performers. This is especially valuable since we’re working remotely and not able to hear the calls of our teammates or get immediate feedback to improve,” said a sales account manager.

“Chorus.ai is great for SaaS-based and/or product-focused companies looking to gather sales intelligence to help fine-tune and optimize the buyer journey and sales process,” said a senior account executive.

“Awesome for call coaching and scorecards to help dive into specific areas a rep can improve,” said a senior account manager.

“It's the best for prepping for your next call to go back and listen to pull insights out that you may have missed when you were running the call,” said a sales director.

“Great for coaching on discovery and demo calls. Identifies what messaging is working and not working,” said a sales manager.

“Busy sales teams can be some of the toughest users to please. Chorus passes a high bar for sales enablement. It’s one of the most loved software products of 2021,” said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. “Chorus earned a Most Loved award based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers highlight its call recording, conversation intelligence features, and ease of use for coaching.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Chorus reaching new milestones in 2020, tripling its New ARR YoY in Q4, while adding to its roster of market-leading customers. The company’s growth was driven by bolstering its leadership team with key hires, making strategic investments in its platform, and adding exceptional talent to its workforce across all areas of the business.

About Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai’s Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, TripActions, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv, Boston, Toronto, and Salt Lake City.

