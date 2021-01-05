Chris Blair to Join Radius Aerospace as Head of Business Development

Radius Aerospace, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) announced today that Chris Blair has joined the executive leadership team as Head of Business Development. In this role, Blair will oversee major customer relationships and Radius’ new business development and sales functions, and help guide the Company on its continued growth trajectory. Blair was previously a Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts at Incora, leading an international commercial team responsible for the management of strategic aerospace accounts and other customers. Blair brings over 23 years of business development expertise to Radius.

“Chris is a respected, forward-thinking leader with a long history of playing key roles in business growth,” said Radius CEO Tony Johnson. “We conducted an extensive search for a candidate with the right combination of strong relationships within the aerospace and defense market, seasoned experience to guide our continued growth, and strong cultural fit for our organization going forward. I am excited to have found an exceptional combination of all three in Chris. We are pleased to have him on our team and are eager to include him in our strategic planning and work with him to steward our rapid growth.”

Prior to Incora, Blair served in various executive level capacities at Triumph Group, where he served as the Head of Aerostructures Business Development and VP of Corporate Business Development. Blair graduated with honors from Eastern Washington University.

“I am excited to join the Radius team,” said Blair. “I am also confident that with the management team’s commitment to strategic planning, quality of service, and execution, we will be able to use Radius’s pattern of success as a springboard for continued growth. I look forward to working as part of this dynamic team.”

“As a valuable member of our leadership team, Blair’s valuable insights will enable Radius to achieve the kind of growth and quality of service we have become known for,” said Johnson. “We welcome his expertise as we move forward, helping to win new business and deliver superior quality performance to our customers.”

