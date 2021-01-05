Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chris Blair to Join Radius Aerospace as Head of Business Development

01/05/2021 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Radius Aerospace, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) announced today that Chris Blair has joined the executive leadership team as Head of Business Development. In this role, Blair will oversee major customer relationships and Radius’ new business development and sales functions, and help guide the Company on its continued growth trajectory. Blair was previously a Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts at Incora, leading an international commercial team responsible for the management of strategic aerospace accounts and other customers. Blair brings over 23 years of business development expertise to Radius.

“Chris is a respected, forward-thinking leader with a long history of playing key roles in business growth,” said Radius CEO Tony Johnson. “We conducted an extensive search for a candidate with the right combination of strong relationships within the aerospace and defense market, seasoned experience to guide our continued growth, and strong cultural fit for our organization going forward. I am excited to have found an exceptional combination of all three in Chris. We are pleased to have him on our team and are eager to include him in our strategic planning and work with him to steward our rapid growth.”

Prior to Incora, Blair served in various executive level capacities at Triumph Group, where he served as the Head of Aerostructures Business Development and VP of Corporate Business Development. Blair graduated with honors from Eastern Washington University.

“I am excited to join the Radius team,” said Blair. “I am also confident that with the management team’s commitment to strategic planning, quality of service, and execution, we will be able to use Radius’s pattern of success as a springboard for continued growth. I look forward to working as part of this dynamic team.”

“As a valuable member of our leadership team, Blair’s valuable insights will enable Radius to achieve the kind of growth and quality of service we have become known for,” said Johnson. “We welcome his expertise as we move forward, helping to win new business and deliver superior quality performance to our customers.”


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pIn sudden U-turn, NYSE scraps plan to delist three Chinese telecom firms
RE
01:54pSecurity National Financial Corporation Announces Expansion Lease to R1 in its Center 53 Campus in Murray, Utah
GL
01:53pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
PR
01:52pTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL : The development on the preparation of the business reorganization plan of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited
PU
01:52pREPORT : Japanese utility executives turned blind eye to tsunami risk
AQ
01:50pSaudi deepens cuts as OPEC+ agrees oil output rollover
RE
01:48pConic Releases Ramu 2020 Production Update
BU
01:47pNAK STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Alleged Securities Fraud Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 2, 2021
PR
01:46pKATIPULT TECHNOLOGY : TMX Group, Katipult, C-Suite at The Open
AQ
01:45pTELEPERFORMANCE : Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : beat 560-plane delivery goal for 2020 - sources
5PEAB AB (PUBL) : PEAB : acquires cement and mineral aggregate operations in Luleå

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ