Chris Brown accused of rape in latest lawsuit

She's seeking $20 million in damages from the Grammy-winning singer.
The civil lawsuit was filed by a musician and choreographer identified as "Jane Doe."
She said she was invited to a yacht off of Star Island, Florida home of Brown's friend and rapper Sean Combs.
According to the filing, she accepted a drink from Brown as they started chatting.
After a second one, she felt disoriented.
She says Brown dragged her to a bedroom, removed her bikini bottoms and had sex with her without consent.
Brown seemed to deny those accusations in a statement he later posted on Instagram.
Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting singer Rihanna when they dated in 2009.
The abuse made global headlines after a photo of her face was released.
He also faced rape accusations in 2019.
Brown denied it and eventually, no charges were filed.