Chris Brown accused of rape in latest lawsuit

She's seeking $20 million in damages from the Grammy-winning singer.

The civil lawsuit was filed by a musician and choreographer identified as "Jane Doe."

She said she was invited to a yacht off of Star Island, Florida home of Brown's friend and rapper Sean Combs.

According to the filing, she accepted a drink from Brown as they started chatting.

After a second one, she felt disoriented.

She says Brown dragged her to a bedroom, removed her bikini bottoms and had sex with her without consent.

Brown seemed to deny those accusations in a statement he later posted on Instagram.

Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting singer Rihanna when they dated in 2009.

The abuse made global headlines after a photo of her face was released.

He also faced rape accusations in 2019.

Brown denied it and eventually, no charges were filed.