Chris Couchman, Head of Content for Readly, is Featured on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

09/29/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
Chris Couchman, Head of Content for Readly, an online app that gives access to 5000 magazines in an eco-friendly way, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

In his discussion with Shegerian, Couchman discussed how the groundbreaking Readly app enables customers to have unlimited access to thousands of national and international magazines in a single app, both on and offline, providing an environmentally friendly way to read magazines.

Couchman’s career over the past ten years has included heading up projects and operations for News UK, Zest Media Group and Time Inc., UK. As Head of Content for Readly, he is personally responsible for the complete management of publishers across all English Language and Nordic Markets (UK & Ireland, Asia Pacific, North America and Nordics).

“It was an honor to have Chris on our show,” said Shegerian. “It’s always exciting for us to spotlight innovative technology on Impact and Readly is a great example of something that provides a helpful and convenient service for its users while also doing something impactful and positive for the planet.”

Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, Timberland, The Hershey Company, Nestle Waters, New York City, Beyond Meat, Lipton Tea, Patron Tequila, Dell, Panasonic, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, the US Tennis Association, Waste Management, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; PTSD treatment pioneer, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio personalities Sarah Spain and Israel Gutierrez; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; the late, legendary actor Ed Asner; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

To book a guest on the show, contact producer Linda Ramos at Linda.Ramos@impactpodcast.com.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com


© Business Wire 2021
