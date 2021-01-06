Chris Roy Joins EarthLink as Executive Vice President, Business Services

EarthLink, a leading provider of internet and online services, today announced that Chris Roy has joined the EarthLink leadership team as Executive Vice President, Business Services. In this role, Chris will lead EarthLink’s wholesale initiatives and launch the company’s Business Services division.

Chris comes to EarthLink from AT&T where he spent the past two decades in various executive leadership roles, most recently leading the Wholesale and Partner Exchange channels. Prior roles at AT&T include executive leadership in the disciplines of Global Public Sector, Business Marketing, and Operations. He serves on the board of The Goodyear Cotton Bowl, The Trident Cup benefitting The Navy Seal Legacy Foundation, and previously the National Association of Counties. He was also named to Capacity Media’s Power 100 ranking, made up of the 100 most influential people in the global carrier community.

“Chris has managed and developed wholesale partnerships across technologies, companies, and continents,” said EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad. “As a company that relies on trusted partnerships and the ability to wholesale leading technologies, Chris’ knowledge and experience will be valuable as EarthLink continues to expand in geographies and technologies. Chris will now take the learnings of EarthLink’s past two years of delivering high-speed internet to consumers and make that product available to small businesses across the country.”

“I’m thrilled to join EarthLink, which I believe is in an exceptional position to expand upon the customer-centric strategies that have led to its historical success,” said Chris. “As we’ve been reminded this year, connectivity is the lifeblood of small business and EarthLink is in a unique position to serve those needs. I’m honored to be able to contribute to EarthLink’s extremely bright future and look forward to continued long-term growth.”

Chris holds a degree in Economics from The Ohio State University. He also holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

About EarthLink:

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider offering access to fast, secure, and reliable internet to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. As an internet pioneer founded in 1994, EarthLink continues to lead the way by offering customers the right connection through an outstanding online experience not saddled by data caps, throttling, or unnecessary bundles. An independent company, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work in 2020. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.

