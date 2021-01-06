Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chris Roy Joins EarthLink as Executive Vice President, Business Services

01/06/2021 | 04:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EarthLink, a leading provider of internet and online services, today announced that Chris Roy has joined the EarthLink leadership team as Executive Vice President, Business Services. In this role, Chris will lead EarthLink’s wholesale initiatives and launch the company’s Business Services division.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005861/en/

EarthLink, a leading provider of internet and online services, today announced that Chris Roy has joined the EarthLink leadership team as Executive Vice President, Business Services. (Photo: Business Wire)

EarthLink, a leading provider of internet and online services, today announced that Chris Roy has joined the EarthLink leadership team as Executive Vice President, Business Services. (Photo: Business Wire)

Chris comes to EarthLink from AT&T where he spent the past two decades in various executive leadership roles, most recently leading the Wholesale and Partner Exchange channels. Prior roles at AT&T include executive leadership in the disciplines of Global Public Sector, Business Marketing, and Operations. He serves on the board of The Goodyear Cotton Bowl, The Trident Cup benefitting The Navy Seal Legacy Foundation, and previously the National Association of Counties. He was also named to Capacity Media’s Power 100 ranking, made up of the 100 most influential people in the global carrier community.

“Chris has managed and developed wholesale partnerships across technologies, companies, and continents,” said EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad. “As a company that relies on trusted partnerships and the ability to wholesale leading technologies, Chris’ knowledge and experience will be valuable as EarthLink continues to expand in geographies and technologies. Chris will now take the learnings of EarthLink’s past two years of delivering high-speed internet to consumers and make that product available to small businesses across the country.”

“I’m thrilled to join EarthLink, which I believe is in an exceptional position to expand upon the customer-centric strategies that have led to its historical success,” said Chris. “As we’ve been reminded this year, connectivity is the lifeblood of small business and EarthLink is in a unique position to serve those needs. I’m honored to be able to contribute to EarthLink’s extremely bright future and look forward to continued long-term growth.”

Chris holds a degree in Economics from The Ohio State University. He also holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

About EarthLink:

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider offering access to fast, secure, and reliable internet to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. As an internet pioneer founded in 1994, EarthLink continues to lead the way by offering customers the right connection through an outstanding online experience not saddled by data caps, throttling, or unnecessary bundles. An independent company, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work in 2020. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:37pThryv, Inc. Exceeds $2 Million in Transactions in First 2 Months of ThryvPay; Enhances Contactless Payment Options
GL
04:36pOil rises to 10-month high after Saudi output cut, U.S. inventory draw
RE
04:36pINTERNATIONAL PAPER : to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings On February 4, 2021
PR
04:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds ANCN, PRVL, WORK, and GNBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
04:34pEMBASSY BANCORP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pTILT CREATIVE + PRODUCTION : Appoints Scot Crooker as Chief Content Officer
BU
04:33pTENCENT : Trump administration mulls adding Alibaba, Tencent to blacklist of Chinese military cos-sources
RE
04:33pNORTHWEST INDIANA BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pCHINA UNITED INSURANCE SERVICE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pINHIBITOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Dow, S&P 500 close higher, but pro-Trump protests weigh on gains
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ