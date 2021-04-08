Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Christiaan Bezuidenhout quickly becoming household name on TOUR

04/08/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Young Christiaan was rushed to the hospital and spent a couple of weeks in Intensive Care. The poison impacted his nervous system, and would affect his speech. Since his youngest days, Bezuidenhout has spoken with a stutter. He was diagnosed at 4 with severe anxiety. He had a difficult time speaking publicly, and dealt with challenging days when he was in primary school. Sometimes the words in his head didn't come out at all. He often was bullied when trying to speak, or read, in class.

'I never showed that it hurt me,' he said. 'When somebody laughs, I'd just laugh with them. I never wanted them to see that it affected me. I'd let it go. And then when I got home from school, I'd just do my own thing, you know?'

Christiaan's 'thing' became golf. The game soothed him. He came from a golf family, and was hitting balls by the time he was 4. Self-admittedly a loner, and having no interest to compete in team sports, Christiaan found golf to be the perfect escape. He didn't need anyone else to hit balls, or play, and didn't need to talk to anyone. On the grounds of his humble golf club in Delmas, a small farming town outside of Johannesburg, Bezuidenhout would venture to the third fairway of the town's little nine-hole course, empty his shag bag of balls, and hit 7-irons and 9-irons at a tall tree in the middle of the fairway. When he needed to hit longer clubs, he'd gather up his golf balls and head to a lengthier par-5 hole, smashing them for hours.

For him, every golf ball struck was therapeutic. When he started to win junior tournaments, officials knew his situation, so he'd be allowed to gather his trophy and go, not making the traditional winner's speech. When Bezuidenhout wasn't playing junior events, it was back to Delmas, hitting balls until his hands gave out, or the sun dropped from the sky.

'We had about 60 members at the club, very small,' he said. 'Not a great golf course. Nine holes. So I'd play nine holes, 18 holes, 27 holes, hit balls. chip and putt. Play some more holes. That's what I did, every day, after school. I never wanted to be anything else but a professional golfer.'

He was on medications for years, and in 2014, as his golf was beginning to blossom, he drew a two-year suspension from competition for taking beta blockers. (The suspension later was reduced to nine months.) It kept him from competing at the World Amateur, and crushed his spirit for a time. For Bezuidenhout, it was one more setback to fight through.

Three years ago, Bezuidenhout was bumping along as a young professional, sitting outside the top 500 in the World Ranking, when he met up with fellow South African Grant Veenstra, a former professional who had turned to coaching after a 12-year career on the Sunshine Tour. Veenstra is short and stocky and in-your-face direct, and will openly tell you his style isn't for everyone. He has had some nice success as a coach, mentoring pros such as Richard Sterne, Dean Burmester, Haydn Porteous and promising up-and-comer Jayden Schaper, who finished second to Bezuidenhout at the Dunhill.

Bezuidenhout showed up as anyone might with a potential new instructor. He brought his clubs and figured he'd hit some balls. Veenstra had other thoughts. 'Pack your clubs away,' he told him. 'We're going to the pub.'

There, over a handful of brandy and Cokes, Veenstra wanted to explore Bezuidenhout's story. What were his fears? Did he ever back off down the stretch of a tournament to avoid the champion's duties of speaking at a trophy ceremony? And just how good did he want to be?

'I wanted to hear it from him, and we cleared up all of that,' Veenstra said. 'We had a great talk. It broke the ice. The next morning at 8 a.m., we started hitting golf balls.'

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 21:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pANTERO RESOURCES  : and Antero Midstream Announce New Executive Management Responsibilities
PR
05:58pCMS proposes to increase SNF payments in FY 2022
PU
05:56pMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Final Statement of Voting
PU
05:53pQUALSTAR  : How the Layers of Data Security Offered by Magnetic Tape Storage Can Protect Your Business
PU
05:53pBARRICK GOLD  : Notice of Release of First Quarter 2021 Results
PU
05:53pANTERO MIDSTREAM  : Resources and Midstream Announce Retirement of Co-Founder Glen Warren
PR
05:52pDOMO  : Why ‘Modern BI for All' Took Center Stage at Domopalooza
PU
05:52pNotice of Release of Barrick's First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
05:52pMEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT  : Announces Pricing of $12.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
05:50pORDINA N  : AGM adopts 2020 financial statements
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech rally leads S&P to record high as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ