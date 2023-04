STORY: After hours of anticipation, the Jerusalem's Greek Orthodox Patriarch emerged from the sealed empty tomb of Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre Church with a lighted candle, a mysterious act considered an annual holy miracle before Orthodox Easter Sunday.

The light got quickly dispersed among Palestinian Christians and pilgrims from around the world gathered in the darkened church and outside it, spreading in the streets of the old city, illuminating its alleyways.

The millennium-old celebration, symbolizing Jesus's resurrection, usually draws thousands of worshippers to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was buried.

But Israeli police this year have significantly limited access to the event, citing safety concerns.