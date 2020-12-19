Christmas Comes Early on FanTracks Digital: The Brian Setzer Orchestra's “Christmas Rocks! Live” available for first time on VOD via FanTracks, December 19-26

It’s not the holiday season without the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s legendary shows, and FanTracks Digital is bringing their concert film Christmas Rocks! Live to its streaming network service starting today, December 19 at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET– the first time it has ever been available on video-on-demand (VOD). But Christmas comes but once a year – the show will only be available through December 26.

The Brian Setzer Orchestra - photo credit: Greg Hild

Christmas Rocks! Live showcases iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy-Award winner Brian Setzer and his 19-piece Orchestra performing at the historic Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA. The film highlights Setzer’s renowned arrangements of holiday classics such as “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” “Jingle Bells” and “Here Comes Santa Claus” in addition to hits “Stray Cat Strut,” “Jump, Jive An’ Wail,” and “Rock This Town.” Also featured is Setzer’s skillful rendition of the “Nutcracker Suite.” Click here to watch trailer.

“Christmas Rocks! Live” on FanTracks Tracklist:

Pennsylvania 6-5000

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

Hoodoo Voodoo Doll

Stray Cat Strut

Boogie Woogie Santa Claus

Gene & Eddie

Angels We Have Heard On High

Dirty Boogie

Jump Jive An’ Wail

Here Comes Santa Claus

Wichita Lineman

Runnin’ Down A Dream

The Christmas Song

Rockabilly Boogie

Rocket In My Pocket

Fishnet Stockings

Rock This Town

Nutcracker Suite

Jingle Bells

ABOUT FANTRACKS

FanTracks is a live streaming and fan engagement platform. The company was founded by Barry Summers and Ty Roberts in May of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to allow consumers to continue enjoying the live music experience and gain access to their favorite artists in a personal and safe way. FanTracks is a departure from services that digitally mimic traditional ticketing approaches. The platform offers music lovers access to high-quality, carefully curated, and professionally produced live shows. Its proprietary technology creates a new world of virtual music and fan experiences, from a range of group chat modes to hosted “hang out” spaces and parties, to interactive features that bring musicians and music lovers together.

