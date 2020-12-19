Log in
Christmas Comes Early on FanTracks Digital: The Brian Setzer Orchestra's “Christmas Rocks! Live” available for first time on VOD via FanTracks, December 19-26

12/19/2020 | 08:01am EST
It’s not the holiday season without the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s legendary shows, and FanTracks Digital is bringing their concert film Christmas Rocks! Live to its streaming network service starting today, December 19 at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET– the first time it has ever been available on video-on-demand (VOD). But Christmas comes but once a year – the show will only be available through December 26.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201219005001/en/

The Brian Setzer Orchestra - photo credit: Greg Hild

Christmas Rocks! Live showcases iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy-Award winner Brian Setzer and his 19-piece Orchestra performing at the historic Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA. The film highlights Setzer’s renowned arrangements of holiday classics such as “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” “Jingle Bells” and “Here Comes Santa Claus” in addition to hits “Stray Cat Strut,” “Jump, Jive An’ Wail,” and “Rock This Town.” Also featured is Setzer’s skillful rendition of the “Nutcracker Suite.” Click here to watch trailer.

“Christmas Rocks! Live” on FanTracks Tracklist:
Pennsylvania 6-5000
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
Hoodoo Voodoo Doll
Stray Cat Strut
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Gene & Eddie
Angels We Have Heard On High
Dirty Boogie
Jump Jive An’ Wail
Here Comes Santa Claus
Wichita Lineman
Runnin’ Down A Dream
The Christmas Song
Rockabilly Boogie
Rocket In My Pocket
Fishnet Stockings
Rock This Town
Nutcracker Suite
Jingle Bells

ABOUT FANTRACKS

FanTracks is a live streaming and fan engagement platform. The company was founded by Barry Summers and Ty Roberts in May of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to allow consumers to continue enjoying the live music experience and gain access to their favorite artists in a personal and safe way. FanTracks is a departure from services that digitally mimic traditional ticketing approaches. The platform offers music lovers access to high-quality, carefully curated, and professionally produced live shows. Its proprietary technology creates a new world of virtual music and fan experiences, from a range of group chat modes to hosted “hang out” spaces and parties, to interactive features that bring musicians and music lovers together.


© Business Wire 2020
