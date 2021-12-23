Log in
Christmas Extra for Gov't Pensioners

12/23/2021 | 04:37pm EST
News
Christmas Extra for Gov't Pensioners
Published: December 23, 2021
By: Bina Mani

Government pensioners will be receiving a $150 ex-gratia payment for Christmas.

The Cabinet approved the one-off payment at a special meeting on Tuesday, 21 December 2021.

Deputy Governor and Head of the Civil Service Hon. Franz Manderson expressed his gratitude to the Government for approving this payment: "I thank my Cabinet colleagues for supporting our public service pensioners in this way. Many of them have served our beloved Islands for decades and could easily be described as the backbone of our society. We are happy to be able to give this token to them during the festive season."

Minister for Finance and Economic Development Hon. Chris Saunders also welcomed the move, saying, "I am pleased that our government pensioners will be receiving this extra payment at Christmas; we recognise the valuable contributions that they have made during their time in the Public Service. We were able to fund this payment through budgetary savings."

The payment will be disbursed to pensioners who are part of the Public Service Pensions Plan. It will be deposited to recipients' accounts today, 23 December.

Updated: December 23, 2021
Category: Government, Politics & Public Administration

Disclaimer

Cayman Islands Government published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 21:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
