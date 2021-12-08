Log in
Christmas challenge for pubs and brewers as restrictions put in place

12/08/2021 | 01:42pm EST
BBPA responds to Government announcement on COVID restrictions

The British Beer & Pub Association, the leading trade association representing brewers and pubs, has today responded to new COVID restrictions announced by the Prime Minister.

The trade association says the new restrictions are a blow to pubs and brewers, just as the busy Christmas season begins, a period which is so vital to their recovery and viability of the sector post-COVID.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

"Make no mistake, this is a huge blow for our sector as it further undermines consumer confidence and is devastating for pubs based near offices and in town centres.

"The festive period is crucial to the recovery of our sector, so these restrictions could not have come at a more important trading time. They threaten the viability of pubs who will lose vital revenue over the Christmas period and so the Government will need to look at providing support.

"We are pleased though that covid-passports are not applicable to the vast majority of pubs, as Government has recognised this would have been totally unworkable. We still need clarifications and to see the detail on other aspects - including on facemasks.

"Its important to remember that pubs are a safe environment with less than 2% of COVID outbreaks traced to hospitality venues. We hope that whilst following the new guidelines, customers continue to visit their local pubs this Christmas to spend quality time with friends and family."

Disclaimer

BB&PA - British Beer & Pub Association published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 18:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
