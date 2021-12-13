Christmas in Color Returns to 2 Locations in Denver With New and Improved Show

A mile-long, drive-thru holiday light show is now open at Water World and Bandimere Speedway. With over 1 million LED lights dancing to holiday music, Christmas in Color immerses guests in a magical holiday experience.

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The popular holiday attraction, Christmas in Color, returns to two locations in the Denver area and offers families a safe way to make holiday memories. The event is once again returning to Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison with brand new music and lights.

The mile-long, drive-thru light and music display features more than one million LED lights synchronized to upbeat holiday tunes. Visitors can enjoy the vibrant displays from the safety and comfort of their cars as they travel through glowing tunnels and past fields of dancing lights and singing snowmen. This year's show highlights new drive-thru tunnels, larger-than-life Christmas trees, more singing characters, and Santa's 300-foot immersive tunnel.

Guests tune their radios to a local channel upon entering the exhibit to watch the lights dance in coordination to the music.

"With so many events and activities still in flux this year, many families are looking for something that is not only fun but safe," said Christmas in Color Founder, Richard Holdman, "Guests don't even have to get out of their car to have a good time and create lasting family memories!"

Christmas in Color is open nightly from 5:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. until Jan. 2, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at www.christmasincolor.net and discounts can be found on their social media profiles.

Click here to watch Christmas in Color's promotional video.

Click here to access Christmas in Color media images.

###

About Christmas in Color: Christmas in Color is owned and operated by Wonder Entertainment, a Utah-based event company that was founded in 2015. With nine locations across the United States, the holiday event brings joy and happiness to hundreds of thousands of families each holiday season.

Media Contact: media@christmasincolor.net







Related Images











Image 1: Christmas in Color Tunnel





Families enjoy the animated lights dancing to popular holiday music in Christmas in Color's new drive-thru experience.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment