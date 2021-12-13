Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Christmas in Color Returns to 2 Locations in Denver With New and Improved Show

12/13/2021 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A mile-long, drive-thru holiday light show is now open at Water World and Bandimere Speedway. With over 1 million LED lights dancing to holiday music, Christmas in Color immerses guests in a magical holiday experience.

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The popular holiday attraction, Christmas in Color, returns to two locations in the Denver area and offers families a safe way to make holiday memories. The event is once again returning to Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison with brand new music and lights.

The mile-long, drive-thru light and music display features more than one million LED lights synchronized to upbeat holiday tunes. Visitors can enjoy the vibrant displays from the safety and comfort of their cars as they travel through glowing tunnels and past fields of dancing lights and singing snowmen. This year's show highlights new drive-thru tunnels, larger-than-life Christmas trees, more singing characters, and Santa's 300-foot immersive tunnel. 

Guests tune their radios to a local channel upon entering the exhibit to watch the lights dance in coordination to the music.

"With so many events and activities still in flux this year, many families are looking for something that is not only fun but safe," said Christmas in Color Founder, Richard Holdman, "Guests don't even have to get out of their car to have a good time and create lasting family memories!"

Christmas in Color is open nightly from 5:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. until Jan. 2, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at www.christmasincolor.net and discounts can be found on their social media profiles.

Click here to watch Christmas in Color's promotional video.

Click here to access Christmas in Color media images. 

###

About Christmas in Color: Christmas in Color is owned and operated by Wonder Entertainment, a Utah-based event company that was founded in 2015. With nine locations across the United States, the holiday event brings joy and happiness to hundreds of thousands of families each holiday season. 

Media Contact: media@christmasincolor.net



Related Images






Image 1: Christmas in Color Tunnel


Families enjoy the animated lights dancing to popular holiday music in Christmas in Color's new drive-thru experience.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
10:56aGARTNER : 5 Commercial Banking Trends to Watch in 2022
PU
10:56aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS S A : AWARDED THE “GOLD STANDARD” IN THE REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS
PU
10:56aFSB illustrates practical approaches to the execution of bail-in
PU
10:56aFORRESTER REPORT : ‘NVIDIA GPUs Are Synonymous With AI Infrastructure'
PU
10:56aINTERTRUST N : How proactive partnerships drive private capital fund innovation
PU
10:56aFREY : announces the success of its rights issue for an amount of approximately 102 million
PU
10:56aHoeven Outlines Efforts to Help Farmers & Ranchers Recover From Drought
PU
10:56aANIMA S P A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares under the buy-back plan
PU
10:56aSOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
10:56aC4X DISCOVERY : highlight their good position for advancement and expansion in current year
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors shrug off Boris' warning
2Calm and confident before central bank deluge, Turkey lira crashes
3French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 billion euros
4Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year
5New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex

HOT NEWS