Christy Sports Partners with Community Foundation of Boulder County to Support Those Impacted by the Marshall and Middle Fork Fires

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado-based Christy Sports is partnering with the Community Foundation of Boulder County Partner in January to support families, friends and colleagues impacted by the devastating Marshall and Middle Fork fires in Boulder County, Colorado.



As part of its ongoing Give Back initiative, Christy Sports will increase donations of the program to five percent of all online retail sales for the month of January to help aid employees, guests and the community where they live and work who are in need.

The company will also match the total amount raised online through its Give Back program in January to further support the recovery efforts. Guests can also donate directly at any Colorado Christy Sports store location. Additionally, Christy Sports invites any guests impacted by the fire who have specific needs regarding equipment or services they provide to reach out to them at 888-413-6966.

“We are proud to partner with the Community Foundation of Boulder County to help our community recover from this tragic event,” said Matt Gold, CEO of Christy Sports. “We are committed to helping those impacted by the most destructive fires in state history and will continue to provide aid and relief to the greatest extent possible.”

Christy Sports’ ongoing Give Back program donates one percent of all online retail sales to a different featured partner every month, featuring organizations that support their industry, community, and passions. As a Colorado based business, due to the local impact of the recent fires, they are increasing the donation multiplier in January from one percent to five percent.

Additionally, private equity firm TZP Group LLC, the principal owner of Christy Sports, will also be making a donation to the Community Foundation of Boulder County in further support of the disaster recovery efforts.

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing. In-store and online, within our industry, and with the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding isn’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and through multiple e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the Winter off- season, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture & Cycling to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base. For additional information, visit www.christysports.com/press.

