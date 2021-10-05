Chromatic Black and Filmmaker Malcolm Spellman Announce 10 Finalists in the 2021 Inaugural Ida B. Wells: Disrupting the Master Narrative Fund

Chromatic Black is making a historic investment of $100k in the future of Black filmmakers who embody the spirit of investigative journalist Ida B. Wells

Chromatic Black announces ten emerging Black artists as finalists in the inaugural Ida B. Wells: Disrupting the Master Narrative Fund. The fund is a mechanism to invest and partner with storytellers who are documentarians and/or filmmakers whose work reflects a spirit of exploration and deep inquiry.

“We are happy to announce ten Chromatic Black filmmakers selected for partnership and investment through this catalytic mechanism to support authentic, prolific voices reflective of the nuance, depth and complexity of our humanity.” -- Abeni Bloodworth, CEO and Angela Harmon, President.

“This fund is an evolution of our growth and power as creatives to invest in stories that subvert the master narrative.” -- Malcolm Spellman screenwriter and producer of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

A distinguished panel of film industry veterans and social justice activists including the Honorary Chair, Paula J. Giddings, whose book, “Ida: A Sword Among Lions,” won the 2008 Los Angeles Times Prize for Biography, announces the following 10 award finalists:

The finalists are: Lamard W Cher-Aime, “Captain Zero: The Animated Series,” speaks to the importance of mental health awareness in Black communities; Elishia Constantine and Kristina Pupo, “Black Sage,” is a story of a superhero who saves the world only to come home to save her marriage; Chuck Gomez,” Opus Pointis #1: A Symphony for Social Justice,” details the struggles of eight African American classical musicians; Mylrell Miner, “Hang,” invites audiences to engage critically into the dynamics of gentrified communities; Javier Molina and Gabriel Furman, untitled project; Jana Smith, “Baptême,” is a satirical “mockumentary” inspired by the Real Housewives reality show that explores what it means to survive sexual harm; Christine Swanson, “Sunflower: The Fannie Lou Hamer Story,” looks at modern-day voter suppression through the powerful words of the 60’s Civil Rights heroine; Lynelle White, “Hatchback,” looks at a blue collar African-American family struggling to make it; Renée Wilson, “HoneyPot,” is about Ella and her confidante, V., her chatty vagina; Riley S. Wilson, “The Cookie Crunch Club,” follows a trio of black children who, in light of a defunct police department, start their own secret detective agency.”

Each finalist will receive a $10,000 investment for the creation of a short film by December 2021.

The jurists, who selected finalists from over 400 submissions, include: critically acclaimed filmmaker Julie Dash, director of the groundbreaking “Daughters of the Dust”, Gloria Steinem, renowned political activist; and Jeffrey Kusama-Hinte, Academy and Emmy Award-nominated, Golden Globe-winning producer - The full list of 2021 jurors can be viewed here.

Named after investigative journalist and anti-lynching activist, Ida B. Wells, the fund is rooted in the understanding that building an equitable society is a creative act. Giddings notes, “justice begins with the imaginary power of Black creatives to deconstruct stereotypes, build cultural power and envision a future through powerful storytelling.”

“The slate was all that we hoped for - great stories that need to be told: provocative, risky, culturally resonant that help make meaning of our past, present and future.” -- Co-founders, Emil Pinnock and Ian Robertson.

For more information on Chromatic Black and the Ida B. Wells: Disrupting the Master Narrative Fund, visit: idabwellsfund.com.

ABOUT CHROMATIC BLACK Chromatic Black is a community of artist-activists, technologists, community organizers and journalists working to build cultural power through the reclamation of story as a public common.

