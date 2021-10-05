Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chromatic Black and Filmmaker Malcolm Spellman Announce 10 Finalists in the 2021 Inaugural Ida B. Wells: Disrupting the Master Narrative Fund

10/05/2021 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chromatic Black is making a historic investment of $100k in the future of Black filmmakers who embody the spirit of investigative journalist Ida B. Wells

Chromatic Black announces ten emerging Black artists as finalists in the inaugural Ida B. Wells: Disrupting the Master Narrative Fund. The fund is a mechanism to invest and partner with storytellers who are documentarians and/or filmmakers whose work reflects a spirit of exploration and deep inquiry.

“We are happy to announce ten Chromatic Black filmmakers selected for partnership and investment through this catalytic mechanism to support authentic, prolific voices reflective of the nuance, depth and complexity of our humanity.” -- Abeni Bloodworth, CEO and Angela Harmon, President.

“This fund is an evolution of our growth and power as creatives to invest in stories that subvert the master narrative.” -- Malcolm Spellman screenwriter and producer of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

A distinguished panel of film industry veterans and social justice activists including the Honorary Chair, Paula J. Giddings, whose book, “Ida: A Sword Among Lions,” won the 2008 Los Angeles Times Prize for Biography, announces the following 10 award finalists:

The finalists are: Lamard W Cher-Aime, “Captain Zero: The Animated Series,” speaks to the importance of mental health awareness in Black communities; Elishia Constantine and Kristina Pupo, Black Sage,” is a story of a superhero who saves the world only to come home to save her marriage; Chuck Gomez,” Opus Pointis #1: A Symphony for Social Justice,” details the struggles of eight African American classical musicians; Mylrell Miner, “Hang,” invites audiences to engage critically into the dynamics of gentrified communities; Javier Molina and Gabriel Furman, untitled project; Jana Smith, “Baptême,” is a satirical “mockumentary” inspired by the Real Housewives reality show that explores what it means to survive sexual harm; Christine Swanson, “Sunflower: The Fannie Lou Hamer Story,” looks at modern-day voter suppression through the powerful words of the 60’s Civil Rights heroine; Lynelle White,Hatchback,” looks at a blue collar African-American family struggling to make it; Renée Wilson, “HoneyPot,” is about Ella and her confidante, V., her chatty vagina; Riley S. Wilson, “The Cookie Crunch Club,” follows a trio of black children who, in light of a defunct police department, start their own secret detective agency.”

Each finalist will receive a $10,000 investment for the creation of a short film by December 2021.

The jurists, who selected finalists from over 400 submissions, include: critically acclaimed filmmaker Julie Dash, director of the groundbreaking “Daughters of the Dust”, Gloria Steinem, renowned political activist; and Jeffrey Kusama-Hinte, Academy and Emmy Award-nominated, Golden Globe-winning producer - The full list of 2021 jurors can be viewed here.

Named after investigative journalist and anti-lynching activist, Ida B. Wells, the fund is rooted in the understanding that building an equitable society is a creative act. Giddings notes, “justice begins with the imaginary power of Black creatives to deconstruct stereotypes, build cultural power and envision a future through powerful storytelling.”

“The slate was all that we hoped for - great stories that need to be told: provocative, risky, culturally resonant that help make meaning of our past, present and future.” -- Co-founders, Emil Pinnock and Ian Robertson.

For more information on Chromatic Black and the Ida B. Wells: Disrupting the Master Narrative Fund, visit: idabwellsfund.com.

ABOUT CHROMATIC BLACK Chromatic Black is a community of artist-activists, technologists, community organizers and journalists working to build cultural power through the reclamation of story as a public common.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:54aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release -2-
DJ
09:54aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
09:54aGordian Announces New President Mark Schiff
GL
09:53aMETRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:53aMETRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
09:52aMELTWATER B : Mandatory notification of trade - Primary Insider
AQ
09:52aILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast
GL
09:51aBALYO : John Hayes of Balyo Talks How AGVs Are Critical in the Food & Beverage Sectors
AQ
09:49aToronto index rebounds as energy stocks gains on oil rally
RE
09:49aSIXT : fSixt SE for the first time uses blockchain technology for the issuance of a borrower's note loan – Order book over-subscribed multiple times, reflecting the capital market's high confidence in SIXT
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook : World stocks steady as inflation jitters ease
2Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outag..
3Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
4New day, same problems
5China risks slower growth without more market competition - U.S. study

HOT NEWS