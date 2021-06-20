Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chromebook & Laptop Prime Day Deals (2021): Best Early ASUS, HP, Surface, MacBook & More Savings Listed by Consumer Walk

06/20/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Early Prime Day laptop & Chromebook deals for 2021, featuring the top Acer, Dell, ASUS laptop, HP laptop, Surface Pro & MacBook Pro & Air savings

Early Prime Day Chromebook & laptop deals for 2021 are finally here. Compare the latest discounts on Microsoft Surface, ASUS laptops, Apple MacBook, Dell, Acer & HP laptops. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best laptop deals:

Best MacBook deals:

Best gaming laptop deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day page to enjoy more savings across a broad range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A laptop and Chromebook is the next best thing to a PC desktop—or in some cases, even better. They’re inherently portable and most don’t compromise on performance. ASUS laptops like the VivoBook and Chromebooks such as the Chromebook Flip fit the bill, as well as HP laptop lines like the Spectre x360 and Pavilion. For extra portability, the MacBook Air isn’t just the thinnest Apple laptop but also the lightest, but for more power in a slim form factor, there’s the MacBook Pro. The Surface devices from Microsoft are versatile machines with a lot of power, particularly the Surface Pro 7.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aELRON ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES  : Reports On Changes to Its Board of Directors
PU
03:51aBEST PRIME DAY TEACHER & COLLEGE STUDENT DEALS (2021) : Top Early MacBook, Laptop, School Supplies, Tablet & More Deals For Teachers & Students Rated by Spending Lab
BU
03:51aPRIME DAY SONY, CANON & NIKON CAMERA DEALS (2021) : Early Canon T7i & EOS R, Sony Alpha Mirrorless, Nikon D750 & More DSLR Savings Published by Consumer Walk
BU
03:51aTHE BEST GOPRO PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early GoPro HERO 9, 8 & 7 Action Camera Savings Highlighted by Saver Trends
BU
03:51aDJI MAVIC MINI, PRO, AIR & DRONE PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early DJI Drone & Osmo Action Camera Sales Rated by Retail Egg
BU
03:51aPRIME DAY PHILIPS HUE DEALS 2021 : Best Early Smart Light, Smart Bulb & Smart Plug Savings Highlighted by Deal Stripe
BU
03:51aPRIME DAY SHOES, CLOTHING & FASHION DEALS 2021 : Early Adidas, UGG Boots, Dr. Martens, Under Armour & More Savings Shared by Retail Egg
BU
03:43aPELOTON DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Peloton To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
03:41aPRIME DAY CLOTHING, SHOES & FASHION DEALS (2021) : Top Early Dress, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More Deals Revealed by Saver Trends
BU
03:41aPRIME DAY CAMERA DEALS 2021 : Best Early Security Cam, DSLR, Mirrorless Camera & More Savings Reported by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
2PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
3FABIO PANETTA: Interview with Financial Times
4PINTEREST, INC. : PINS DEADLINE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Pinterest, Inc. of D..
5BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED : BERKELEY ENERGIA : Africa Renewable Energy Fund II Secures ?130 Million First Close..

HOT NEWS