|
Chromebook & Laptop Prime Day Deals (2021): Best Early ASUS, HP, Surface, MacBook & More Savings Listed by Consumer Walk
Early Prime Day laptop & Chromebook deals for 2021, featuring the top Acer, Dell, ASUS laptop, HP laptop, Surface Pro & MacBook Pro & Air savings
Early Prime Day Chromebook & laptop deals for 2021 are finally here. Compare the latest discounts on Microsoft Surface, ASUS laptops, Apple MacBook, Dell, Acer & HP laptops. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best laptop deals:
-
Save on a broad range of laptops from HP, Acer, Dell, Samsung, Asus & more at Amazon - get the best deals on best-selling MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops, 2-in-1 laptops & more
-
Save up to $318 on gaming laptops from Razer, Asus, MSI, HP, Lenovo & more at Amazon - check top-rated 15-inch, 16-inch, 17-inch & more gaming laptops
-
Save up to 51% on Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Duo, Surface Go & more at Amazon - get the best deals on Microsoft Surface laptops, phones, 2-in-1s & more
-
Save up to 28% on Microsoft Surface Pro series laptops/tablets at Amazon - check deals on Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 6 & X laptop/tablets with touch displays, up to 1TB SSD & 16GB RAM
-
Save up to $230 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Amazon - 12.3-inch touch display with the latest Intel Core processor, 16GB memory, up to 1TB SSD and comes with Windows 10 Pro
-
Save up to 30% on a wide selection of Dell laptops at Amazon - find the best deals on Dell XPS, Dell Inspiron, Dell Latitude & more Dell laptops
-
Save up to 26% on Dell XPS laptops at Amazon - check current deals & discounts on 2020 & 2021 Dell XPS laptops with Intel 10th & 11th gen CPUs, touchscreen displays & more features
-
Save up to $414 on Dell XPS 13 laptops at Amazon - check live prices on Dell XPS 13 13.4-inch FHD laptops with touch display, Intel 11th gen processor & Iris Xe graphics cards
-
Save on top-rated HP laptops at Amazon - see live prices on HP Stream, HP ENVY, HP Pavilion & more HP laptops
-
Save up to 35% on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops at Amazon - find the best deals on the latest HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops with FHD & 4K touchscreen displays
-
Save on HP Pavilion series laptops at Amazon - check out current prices on top-selling HP Pavilion laptop & 2-in-1 models
-
Save up to $430 on HP Omen & Pavilion series gaming laptops at Amazon - click the link for the best prices on the best-selling HP Omen & HP Pavilion gaming laptops
-
Save on ASUS laptops, Chromebooks & gaming laptops at Amazon - check for deals on ASUS ZenBooks, VivoBooks, TUF & more laptops with touchscreen, 2-in-1 function & more features
-
Save on ASUS ZenBook, Duo, Duo Pro & Flip at Amazon - equipped with the latest Intel & AMD processors, ultra-thin laptops with NanoEdge Bezel & touch display, WiFi 6 & ErgoLift hinge for flexibility and durability
-
Save up to $118 on ASUS ROG & TUF gaming laptops at Amazon - find the best deals on ASUS ROG Strix, ROG Flow, TUF A15, TUF F15 & more ASUS high-performance gaming laptops
-
Save up to $286 on Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 laptops at Amazon - find the best deals on 2020 & 2021 Lenovo Yoga laptops with IPS multi-touch FHD touchscreen displays, 2-in-1 function & more features
-
Save up to $131 on a wide range of Lenovo laptops at Amazon - check out the latest deals & discounts on flagship & entry-level Lenovo IdeaPad, ThinkPad, Flex & more Lenovo laptops
-
Save up to $300 on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops at Amazon - see live prices on 14-inch & 15.6-inch Lenovo ThinkPad business laptops with IPS FHD display, SSD, USB-C, & 16GB DDR4 RAM
-
Save on Acer laptops for students, gaming & business at Amazon - get the latest prices on Acer gaming laptops, student laptops & business laptops with the fastest Intel & AMD processors
-
Save on Acer Aspire 2020 & 2021 model laptops at Amazon - find the best deals on the Acer Aspire laptops with Full HD displays, up to 10 hours battery, WiFi 6, up to 1TB SSD & 20GB DDR4 RAM
-
Save on Acer Nitro gaming laptops at Amazon - check live prices on the Acer Nitro 5 premium gaming laptops equipped with the latest NVIDIA GTX & RTX graphics cards
Best MacBook deals:
Best gaming laptop deals:
-
Save up to $318 on gaming laptops from Razer, Dell Alienware, HP, MSI, ASUS & more at Amazon - see the latest deals on ultra-thin & high refresh rate gaming laptops
-
Save up to 47% on Razer gaming laptops at Amazon - click the link for current deals on Razer Blade, Razer Blade Stealth, Razer Blade Pro & more Razer gaming laptops
-
Save up to $369 on Dell Alienware gaming laptops at Amazon - find the hottest deals on Alienware m15, m17 & more gaming laptops
-
Save up to $430 on HP Omen, HP Pavilion & more HP gaming laptops at Amazon - check live prices on HP gaming laptops equipped with 11th gen Intel & 5th gen AMD processors
-
Save up to $299 on MSI gaming laptops at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on MSI Raider, Leopard & more gaming laptops featuring RTX 2000 & 3000 mobile GPUs
-
Save on ASUS ROG & TUF gaming laptops at Amazon - browse ROG Strix, ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming & more ASUS laptops with the latest NVIDIA RTX GPUs
Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day page to enjoy more savings across a broad range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A laptop and Chromebook is the next best thing to a PC desktop—or in some cases, even better. They’re inherently portable and most don’t compromise on performance. ASUS laptops like the VivoBook and Chromebooks such as the Chromebook Flip fit the bill, as well as HP laptop lines like the Spectre x360 and Pavilion. For extra portability, the MacBook Air isn’t just the thinnest Apple laptop but also the lightest, but for more power in a slim form factor, there’s the MacBook Pro. The Surface devices from Microsoft are versatile machines with a lot of power, particularly the Surface Pro 7.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005231/en/
© Business Wire 2021
|
|
|03:55a
|ELRON ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Reports On Changes to Its Board of Directors
|
PU
|03:51a
|BEST PRIME DAY TEACHER & COLLEGE STUDENT DEALS (2021) : Top Early MacBook, Laptop, School Supplies, Tablet & More Deals For Teachers & Students Rated by Spending Lab
|
BU
|03:51a
|PRIME DAY SONY, CANON & NIKON CAMERA DEALS (2021) : Early Canon T7i & EOS R, Sony Alpha Mirrorless, Nikon D750 & More DSLR Savings Published by Consumer Walk
|
BU
|03:51a
|THE BEST GOPRO PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early GoPro HERO 9, 8 & 7 Action Camera Savings Highlighted by Saver Trends
|
BU
|03:51a
|DJI MAVIC MINI, PRO, AIR & DRONE PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early DJI Drone & Osmo Action Camera Sales Rated by Retail Egg
|
BU
|03:51a
|PRIME DAY PHILIPS HUE DEALS 2021 : Best Early Smart Light, Smart Bulb & Smart Plug Savings Highlighted by Deal Stripe
|
BU
|03:51a
|PRIME DAY SHOES, CLOTHING & FASHION DEALS 2021 : Early Adidas, UGG Boots, Dr. Martens, Under Armour & More Savings Shared by Retail Egg
|
BU
|03:43a
|PELOTON DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Peloton To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
|
GL
|03:41a
|PRIME DAY CLOTHING, SHOES & FASHION DEALS (2021) : Top Early Dress, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More Deals Revealed by Saver Trends
|
BU
|03:41a
|PRIME DAY CAMERA DEALS 2021 : Best Early Security Cam, DSLR, Mirrorless Camera & More Savings Reported by The Consumer Post
|
BU
|
|
|