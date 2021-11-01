Chromebook and Tablet Shipments Post First Decline Since the Start of the Pandemic, According to IDC

After five quarters of growth driven by accelerated buying for remote work and learning, global shipments of Chromebooks and tablets recorded their first decline since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Chromebook shipments declined 29.8% year over year in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21) with volumes dropping to 6.5 million units while tablet shipments recorded a 9.4% year-over-year decline falling to 42.3 million units, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Easing restrictions across many geographies led to increased spending in other categories, which weakened Chromebook and tablet demand. The decline also stems from the comparison to a strong third quarter in 2020 when consumer device shipments peaked.

"Many schools and governments blew out their budgets to provide devices for remote learning and even consumers aggressively purchased devices for learning in 2020. As a result, some saturation in the education market is expected in the near term," said Anuroopa Nataraj, senior research analyst with IDC's Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. "This directly impacts Chromebooks and even tablets to some extent, especially in developed markets such as the U.S. and Western Europe, due to high volumes in the preceding quarters. However, Chromebooks continue to increase their footprint in emerging markets such as Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, but sales in these regions account for less than 13% of the overall Chromebook volume and hence are far from moving the global market."

Tablet sales grew in the last year due to many factors, including their versatility, component shortages on the PC side, and a comparatively lower selling price. Despite the slowdown in demand, commercial use of tablets in verticals such as logistics, healthcare, and banking is expected to persist as the pandemic has changed the way many of these businesses conduct day-to-day operations.

"Though reduced demand is largely to blame to for the declines in these categories, limited supply has also been a factor," said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC's Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. "The combination of these two factors is likely to create opportunity for PC makers as shared components, production capacity, and freight availability could be shifted to other categories such as Windows notebooks or perhaps gaming PCs, which continue to see higher demand and greater profitability."



Top Five Chromebook Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2021 (Preliminary results, combined company view for the current quarter only, shipments in millions) Company 3Q21 Shipments 3Q21 Market Share 3Q20 Shipments 3Q20 Market Share Year-Over Year Growth 1. Lenovo 1.5 23.1% 1.7 18.0% -10.0% 2. Acer Group 1.4 20.8% 1.6 17.1% -14.6% 3. Dell Technologies 1.2 18.0% 1.2 13.4% -5.7% 4. HP Inc. 1.1 16.9% 3.2 35.0% -66.1% 5. Samsung 0.6 8.9% 0.6 6.2% 0.2% Others 0.8 12.3% 0.9 10.2% -15.4% Total 6.5 100.0% 9.2 100.0% -29.8% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, October 29, 2021

Table Notes:

Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Shipments include shipments to distribution channels or end users. OEM sales are counted under the company/brand under which they are sold.

The "Company" represents the current parent company (or holding company) for all brands owned and operated as subsidiary.

Chromebook numbers include Notebook PCs running Chrome OS.

Top Five Tablet Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2021 (Preliminary results, combined company view for the current quarter only, shipments in millions) Company 3Q21 Unit Shipments 3Q21 Market Share 3Q20 Unit Shipments 3Q20 Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth 1. Apple 14.7 34.6% 14.0 30.0% 4.6% 2. Samsung 7.5 17.7% 8.4 18.0% -11.1% 3. Amazon.com 4.7 11.1% 5.4 11.6% -13.3% 4. Lenovo 4.3 10.1% 4.2 9.0% 2.1% 5. Huawei* 2.3 5.4% 4.2 9.0% -45.9% Others 8.9 21.1% 10.5 22.4% -14.8% Total 42.3 100.0% 46.7 100.0% -9.4% 5. Huawei (including Honor volume in 3Q20)** 2.3 5.4% 4.9 10.4% -53.1% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, October 29, 2021

Table Notes:

* Since Huawei sold its Honor business, data for Huawei in the top line excludes Honor volume for both 3Q21 and 3Q20.

** For year-on-year comparison, an extra line has been added below the table to show what Huawei's growth would have looked like including Honor volume in 3Q20.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, company share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC's full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005115/en/