Chrysaor : Proposed Merger of Premier Oil & Chrysaor Holdings Limited

PROPOSED MERGER OF PREMIER OIL AND CHRYSAOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("CHRYSAOR") AND THE REORGANISATION OF PREMIER'S EXISTING FINANCE ARRANGEMENTS

6 October 2020 - Premier and Harbour are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement with Harbour's UK operating company Chrysaor, regarding a proposed all share merger between Premier and Chrysaor (the "Combined Group") and the reorganisation of Premier's existing debt and cross-currency swaps (together, the "Transaction").

