Chrysaor : Proposed Merger of Premier Oil & Chrysaor Holdings Limited

10/12/2020 | 08:05am EDT

PROPOSED MERGER OF PREMIER OIL AND CHRYSAOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("CHRYSAOR") AND THE REORGANISATION OF PREMIER'S EXISTING FINANCE ARRANGEMENTS

6 October 2020 - Premier and Harbour are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement with Harbour's UK operating company Chrysaor, regarding a proposed all share merger between Premier and Chrysaor (the "Combined Group") and the reorganisation of Premier's existing debt and cross-currency swaps (together, the "Transaction").

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chrysaor Holdings Limited published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 12:04:01 UTC
