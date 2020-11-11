Log in
Chrysaor submits licence application for CO2 storage

11/11/2020 | 07:15am EST

November 11, 2020

North Sea oil and gas independent Chrysaor has submitted a Licence Application for the purpose of storing CO2, and will, in parallel, seek agreement for a Storage Lease with The Crown Estate for the storage of CO2 in a depleted southern North Sea gas reservoir.

These applications are in support of the V Net Zero Project, which aims to store and transport CO2 from the Immingham cluster on Humberside. The capture, compression and conditioning of the CO2 will be performed by the Humber Zero project, a coalition of industry partners including Vitol and Phillips 66.

The project is aligned to Chrysaor's energy transition strategy and will be critical to delivering low-carbon infrastructure on Humberside, the UK's most carbon intensive industrial region. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 12:14:04 UTC
