Chumachenko Yevhen, Director of Sales Department of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih: It was not easy to hold sales and market position in 2020





Yevhen Chumachenko - Director of Sales Department in Ukraine and CIS - believes that the team of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih withstood that complicated 2020 in proper manner. Giving his interlocution to Metall-Kurier magazine, he said the company managed to succeed in changing of export sales geography, and as for domestic market - the company succeeded to strengthen demand positions for sections and to enhance service and mix of rolled products within pandemic conditions and protectionist measures. This year the company expects further improvement in production and sales indicators. Further implementation of infrastructure modernization and available mortgage projects could be significant ground to increase sales.





-Yevhen, which results are you waiting for sections sales at domestic market summing up 2020? - According to preliminary estimate, the company has insignificant decrease in sales at domestic market in comparison with previous year as the result of pandemic and lockdown in the first half of the year. Buying activity of our customers, in total, and building companies in particular has substantially decreased. The most significant purchase decrease is endured by small and middle building companies, where the part of staff is from other regions of the country, - people have departed before lockdown and could not return to objects for long period.





Demand began to recover since June only, and kept at rather high level in July-October. Buying activity decreased a little bit in November due to seasonal peculiarities of business and fears of recurrent lockdown in December. But, if to consider in total, the company managed to make up losses of the first half of the year during the second half of the year.





- Despite decrease in sales, the company has strengthened its positions at Ukrainian market. What was the reason to make it possible? - I would like to say we hold company's ground. In comparison with our company, the second Ukrainian manufacturer - Dnipro Metallurgical Integrated Works - has significantly increased its domestic market share.





In total, decrease in sales from Turkey (they take place, but not such regular, as it was last year) and from Moldova (after implementation of antidumping dues at the end of 2019) gave positive effect in terms of positions of the company at domestic market. But, from the other hand, BSW has increased its procurement, partially compensating the sales of another foreign suppliers. That is why our company shares and entirely supports the decision of the government concerning special duties for Byelorussian sections supply.





- Did ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih have positive effect to its positions from sections sales development together with Ukrainian traders? - It is insignificant, these are usual market relations with distributors. Formerly, the company worked with them rather actively since they have big range of rolled products and can make integrated supplies including products not manufactured by our company.





Of course, our company plans to continue cooperation with metal selling organizations, but will not abandon direct deliveries. Communicating with end buyers, the company better understands their product demands - what should be changed, improved, developed.





-How has the level of competition changed at Ukrainian sections market last year? - The competition is rather tight. Firstly, there is DMIW. Turkey always stands nearly and can produce millions of tons of reinforcing steel and easily satisfy requirements of overall Ukrainian market, and its sea-shipment is about 10-15$/t. Besides that, there is big competition in shaped rolled products - supplies are performed not only by our company, but also by Metinvest, DMIW, Russian manufacturers. That is why it's not so easy to hold our sales and positions.





- What new product mix did ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih offer for domestic market? -Since customers work for integrated purchases, and our company does not have some products, we started to develop production of angle bars with 63 mm and 75 mm side. Also, the company performed rolling test of angle bars of 83 mm side. Product is being successfully shipped to consumers both at domestic market and CIS.





The company develops production of rebar in coils as alternative for Moldavian rebar in coils within the program of import replacement. Now the company has orders for rebar in coils of 8 mm and 16 mm diameter.





- Why was the implementation of Byelorussian product supply restrictions into Ukraine so important?





- Because Byelorussian manufacturer has non-market cost formation as against our company, since their production is covered by government assistance, concerning scrap in particular. Against this background, Byelorussian rebar prices often corresponded to square billet prices, and it was almost impossible to compete with Byelorussian products.





At that, Byelorussian market is closed by ECE (Economic Commission for Europe) duties and our company cannot supply our products there.





- What effect do you expect from new duty for domestic market? - First of all, it is price parity. Besides, the company expects increase in consumption of just Ukrainian products implementing this special duty. And this impact will not be only for manufacturers, but for the whole country. This is multiplier effect: the more we produce and sell at domestic market, the more money within economy of the country we have, improving balance of trade and keeping work places.





- Do Turkish suppliers remaining among the key foreign players pose a threat to domestic rebar market? - Of course, they pose a threat, however it is worth to recognize that Turkish suppliers have market economy, although they have support at state level. For example, it is unreal to sell rebar due to barrier in the form of duties. If Ukrainian market is a priority for us and it is important for us to hold the presence at it in any case, Turkish manufacturers consider Ukraine market as spot one. Sometimes they are interested in it, but if they have more promising market, they will direct their goods flows to it.





-Under what terms and conditions will it be necessary to implement protective measures against Turkish products? - If there will be dumping. As yet, supplies are performed on market conditions and pricing is carried out in accordance with changes at the world and their domestic markets, I forecast their episodic presence at Ukrainian market.





- Could AMKR be interested to implement protective measures against Russian suppliers? - Supplies of Russian products were carried out earlier at dumping prices, but our products are mostly rebar and rod. And here our company is active in terms of tracking of supplies influence at Ukrainian market. Ukrainian shaped rolled products market is the territory of Metinvest, DMIW and DMP that is why this question should be asked them. Shaped rolled products for us is the possibility to complete orders of our constant buyers.





- How do you see the perspectives for sections demand at the domestic market in 2021? - The company bases its estimates on the infrastructure plans. One must pay tribute that already in H2 the state really supported building industry and helped metallurgical companies. Also, we have a lot of plans for 2021, the main thing is state's resource to implement them.





As for residential construction, in 2020 both lockdown and systemic problems (scandals with several building companies) negatively affected segment's activity. Now the builders try to remove this negative impact from the market. If everything will be settled down and legislative power will support initiatives for investor protection and decrease mortgage rates, the buyers' activity will be increased in residential construction segment. If the mortgage rate is below 10%, and ideally, in my opinion, it will be at least 6-8% - this will significantly improve the position of residential construction in Ukraine already in 2021.





Additional positive point will be brought by development of vaccine and the start of vaccination. After the whole year of full ambiguity due to COVID-19, now people have the hope and the desire to plan.





-Do you think there is real background for increase in prices for rolled products over the recent 2 months? Or can the situation of 2008-2009 years be repeated when the rush rise of prices was replaced by equally rush dumping? - No, now we have quite different situation. A lot of industries in China, Vietnam, Turkey, and the USA are switching to scrap as more environmentally friendly raw material. And scrap collection in larger volumes was not made, which makes it more expensive and it is the fundamental reason of price increase for metal rolled products.





Plus, Biden's victory in the USA adds support to price increase, since all count on protectionism softening in America. If the USA halves their 25% duty, then the prices will immediately rise by 60-70$ additionally. Besides, the governments of many major states printed a lot of money to support their economies. This money is invested in infrastructure initiatives that in its turn provides rather big metal rolled products consumption.





- Is the company satisfied with the results of sections sales for export in 2020? - H1 was difficult, and the company faced to change product markets due to pandemic and protectionism measures. It was rather difficult year for us in terms of export sales. Besides that, equipment repairs also impacted export volumes taking into consideration that the company gave the priority to sales at domestic market with general decrease of product output.





But, in general, the results have not been summed up yet, and I belief that AMKR team endured extremely difficult 2020 year with dignity. If to consider sales, the company has done a lot: specialists have adapted to work remotely while successfully developing new sales markets, rapidly and effectively organizing passing and obtainment of certification for them.





- How has the geography of AMKR products sales changed? - The company has significant decrease in sales to Lebanon, Gulf states due to protectionism measures. Egypt has closed totally its market for rebar import.





Demand for sections has decreased at a number of markets because of pandemic and time-to-time lockdowns, and accordingly, sales of our company have been decreased at European market particularly and in MENA segment. Along with, there is quota at European Union market, the USA are closed by their 25% duty for other countries, and there are 5% customs duties and anti-dumping duty within Eurasian Union countries that makes deliveries of rebar and rod unprofitable. Accordingly, the necessity of refocusing the goods flows was acute, and the company managed to enter new markets, including Australia, South America countries and Southeast Asia. China provided confident support not only for us, but for all metal companies. Due to economy priming measures, Chinese manufacturers endured the lack of raw materials, and, thus, they purchased a lot of billets.





- What are export goals of the company this year? - In general, the company focuses on far-abroad countries taking into consideration the background of demand stabilization, and we, of course hope for increase in sales volume. But it is early to state particular figures.





The goal both for CIS segment and Ukraine is to hold the current share of the market considering anticipated market capacity, just to hold, because we observe strengthening of competition at the expense of new capacities within CIS segment.





-What are the investment plans of the company for 2021? - The company focuses on environmental issues initiatives. For example, the company focuses on building of a new pellet plant which will replace out-of-date equipment and decrease negative impact on environment. We allocated big investments in terms of Ukrainian market at the amount of $ 250 million to implement this initiative. Besides that, our modernization investment initiatives of upstream facilities will improve the cost of finished rolled products.





Also, the company will continue implementation of planned modernization of operating section rolling mills to improve them, increase productivity, improve product quality and extend the range of products.