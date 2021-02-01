Church Mutual® Celebrates First IT Scholars Graduate

Hunter Reiff, a 22-year-old resident of Wausau, Wisconsin, is the first graduate from the Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1 IT Scholars Program. Through the IT Scholars Program, Church Mutual pays for a Wisconsin high school graduate’s college tuition, up to a bachelor’s degree, with the agreement the student will continue to work for the organization after graduation. It’s a win-win for the student and Church Mutual.

“This is a way to build for our future at Church Mutual and ensure we have the best possible people to lead our IT departments in the years to come,” explained Craig Huss, assistant vice president – IT and chief security officer. “We match the students with seasoned professionals, helping them learn and apply classroom concepts immediately.”

While Reiff agrees the ability to apply what he learned is one of the best parts, he can’t brush off the financial benefits the program has provided him.

“Not having student loans has allowed me to invest in other aspects of my future at a very young age,” Reiff said. “This will set me up not only for the immediate future, but also retirement. Plus, knowing I had a job lined up after graduation was a huge relief!”

“We couldn’t be prouder of him,” Craig Huss said. “It’s kind of like being a parent. I got to watch Hunter grow and turn into a really great young man.”

Church Mutual has five other students currently enrolled in the program, with plans to add to the list each year. Students first attend Northcentral Technical College in Wausau, Wisconsin, to obtain an associate degree and then transfer seamlessly to University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point for their bachelor’s degree, all while working part-time for the company.

For more information on the IT Scholars program and application process, visit https://www.churchmutual.com/scholarsprogram.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating

BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center

Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020

Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019

Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

