Church Mutual : Stands With Paralympic Athlete Breanna Clark

As the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games kick off today, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1, is excited to partner with Team USA Paralympic track athlete Breanna Clark as she makes a run for gold. Diagnosed with autism at age four, Breanna is a fierce competitor who defines being courageous and bold. She pushes herself and inspires others – just like the purpose driven organizations Church Mutual protects.

Breanna is the daughter of 1976 Olympics medalist Rosalyn Clark. Following in her mother’s fast footsteps, Breanna took gold in the 400-meter run at the 2016 Rio Paralympics Games. Breanna also won gold medals in the 400-meter competitions at the London 2017 World Para Athletics Championships and Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championships. She is ready to repeat that feat in Tokyo. The Women’s 400-meter heats begin on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

Church Mutual is proud to stand with Breanna and share her story.

Church Mutual also sponsors Paralympic alpine skier Andrew Kurka, a two-time medalist who is preparing for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Church Mutual is honored to support these athletes and share its commitment to elevating the human condition.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating

Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020

Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019

2021 Gallup Culture Transformation Award recipient

2020 Women and Diversity Award recipient from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005158/en/