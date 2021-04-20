Church Mutual : Receives National Attention for Culture Transformation

Over the past few years, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.(a stock insurer) 1, has evolved its culture and redefined what the company and its employees stand for. That hard work has paid off with national recognition. Church Mutual is one of just two companies in the U.S. chosen to receive the 2021 Gallup Culture Transformation Award.

“Our employees’ honesty, dedication and commitment to Church Mutual provide the bricks and mortar for our strong culture,” said Rich Poirier, president and CEO. “We developed our ‘Stand for Good’ values and culture based on employee input regarding our current state as well as their vision for the future. These efforts make our culture truly unique to us. That’s why our cultural evolution has been so well received.”

According to Gallup, winners of the Culture Transformation Award live out their culture daily and create a shared, sustainable vision for success with measurable effects for their employees and business.

For Church Mutual, this means incorporating the values that ring true to all employees – recognizing customers are the company, being powered by purpose, acting with honor, being courageous and bold – and placing them at the forefront of everything they do. This helps employees connect the values and culture to the work they do every day.

“Ultimately, we stress that everyone owns our culture and values,” said Poirier. “They define us and drive us forward cohesively.”

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating

BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center

Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020

Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019

2021 Gallup Culture Transformation Award recipient

2020 Women and Diversity Award recipient from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

