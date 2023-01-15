Advanced search
Church bomb attack kills at least 5 people in eastern Congo - army

01/15/2023 | 06:21am EST
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and 15 wounded on Sunday in a suspected Islamist militant bomb attack at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese city of Kasindi on the border with Uganda, an army spokesman Anthony Mualushay said by phone.

(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba and Erikas Mwisi Kambale; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Sonia Rolley and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2023
