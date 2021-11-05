Church's Chicken Completes $250 Million Securitization Issuance

Church's Chicken® (“Church’s” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest quick service chicken restaurant chains, announced it has closed an offering by certain of its subsidiaries for $225,000,000 Series 2021-1 Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2 (the “Offered Notes”). This transaction was structured as a whole business securitization through five special purpose subsidiaries (the “Co-Issuers”) and represents Church’s third whole business securitization issuance. The Offered Notes were priced at a coupon of 3.931% and have an expected term of five years.

Proceeds from the issuance will be used to repay a bridge facility that High Bluff Capital Partners, supported by various alternative investment funds managed by FS Investments, used to acquire Church’s in September 2021. The Offered Notes received a rating of BBB from Kroll Bond Rating Agency, consistent with the rating for Church’s previous whole business securitization issuance (which closed in 2017 and was refinanced concurrently with the acquisition of Church’s). The Co-Issuers also issued $25,000,000 Series 2021-1 Variable Funding Senior Secured Notes, Class A-1, which will allow the Co-Issuers to borrow amounts from time to time on a revolving basis (“VFN Notes”).

“Having shown remarkable resiliency over the course of the pandemic through the outstanding efforts of our team members and franchisees, Church’s Chicken is moving forward with tremendous momentum,” said Joe Christina, CEO of Church’s Chicken. “This financing underscores the strength of the Church’s brand and demonstrates considerable confidence in our ability to execute our ambitious growth agenda and continue to build this great brand.”

“We’re very pleased with this transaction, with its 3.931% coupon marking a meaningful improvement versus the 6.500% coupon of Church’s 2017 offering,” said Coady Smith from High Bluff Capital Partners. “This is a clear indication from the market that Church’s is a significantly different company today than it was in 2017. We look forward to supporting the leadership team to continue on this positive trajectory through additional innovation and investment, and delivering best-in-class opportunities to franchisees.”

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Chicken Sandwich, Texas Tenders™, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Church's Texas Chicken® inside the Americas and Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and international territories. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

About High Bluff Capital Partners

Based in San Diego, California, High Bluff Capital Partners is a private investment firm that specializes in making control-oriented equity investments in iconic consumer-facing companies. The firm's team has more than 30 years of experience managing, investing, leading and transforming consumer businesses across the restaurant, entertainment, food, beverage and retail markets. More information can be found at www.highbluffcap.com.

About FS Investments

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Leawood, KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

Deal Advisors

Barclays acted as sole structuring advisor and sole bookrunner in connection with the whole business securitization and also provided the acquisition bridge facility. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisors to Church’s, High Bluff Capital Partners, and FS Investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

