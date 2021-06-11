Churchill Capital Corp II : and Skillsoft Announce Closing of Business Combination and Subsequent Acquisition of Global Knowledge to Create Leading Corporate Digital Learning Company

NEW YORK and BOSTON and CARY, N.C., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp II ("Churchill II") (NYSE: CCX.U), a special purpose acquisition company, and Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"), a global leader in digital learning and talent management solutions, have announced today the completion of their business combination and subsequent acquisition of Albert DE Holdings Inc. ("Global Knowledge"), a worldwide leader in IT and professional skills development. The combined company will operate as Skillsoft Corp. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the new ticker symbol "SKIL" beginning on June 14, 2021.

Digital learning has never been more relevant in driving organizational success, and Skillsoft's combined client base includes approximately 70% of Fortune 1000 companies and more than 45 million users across content platforms. The combination of Skillsoft and Global Knowledge will create one of the largest and most profitable corporate digital learning companies, poised to lead the sector, drive top-line growth and rapidly scale through organic growth and acquisitions with a significantly deleveraged balance sheet.

"Today we bring the newly combined Skillsoft and Global Knowledge to public markets as a leader in the dynamic and growing global digital learning industry," said Jeffrey R. Tarr, Skillsoft's Chief Executive Officer. "At a time when companies around the world are rapidly transforming to keep pace with a changing world, we are well-positioned to deliver personalized, high-quality learning experiences that will help close the global skills gap and build workforces that are future-fit, skilled and ready for the jobs of tomorrow."

Ron Hovsepian, former Skillsoft Executive Chairman and continuing Board Director, said, "We are excited to launch the new Skillsoft at a time when our industry is experiencing rapid growth, and blended digital learning has never been more integral to an organization's success. The events of 2020 fundamentally and irrevocably changed the world of work, accelerating the digital transformation and making the acquisition of new skills mission-critical. As a trusted partner to the world's leading brands, we look forward to offering our customers an expanded suite of best-in-class learning content and technologies to upskill and reskill their workforce, preparing them for whatever the future holds."

"We are extremely excited to be merging with Skillsoft and look forward to a great future for the new company and our united team," said Peter Salzer, Executive Chairman, Global Knowledge "The combination of our respective strengths will enable individuals and enterprises to build the skills they need for success in a rapidly changing world and will be a winning formula in the growing training market."

Michael S. Klein, Chairman and CEO of Churchill II, said, "We are excited to complete the combination of Skillsoft and Global Knowledge creating one of the fastest growing and most profitable companies in the digital learning space. We believe strongly in the combined company's mission to provide essential career development skills essential to learners and employers, as companies around the world adapt to unprecedented change. The new Skillsoft is well-positioned to drive growth, profitability and create exceptional shareholder value. "

Skillsoft delivers digital learning, training, and talent solutions to help organizations unleash their edge. Leveraging immersive, engaging content, Skillsoft enables organizations to unlock the potential in their best assets — their people — and build teams with the skills they need for success. Empowering 45 million learners and counting, Skillsoft democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation, and Compliance.

Global Knowledge is a world leader in technology skills training, supporting major enterprises and IT professionals with innovative and flexible learning solutions and offering authorized content from major technology providers. Global Knowledge delivers training in multiple modalities, both on-demand and instructor-led through virtual delivery and classrooms, blended formats and customized on-site training, directly and through a worldwide partner network.

