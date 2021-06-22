Log in
Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

06/22/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors with losses of $1,000,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm before July 6, 2021; click here to submit trade information

​LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Churchill Capital Corp IV. (NYSE: CCIV) investors that acquired shares between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021. Investors have until July 6, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that Churchill Capital made misleading and false statements to the market. Lucid Motors was not ready to produce vehicles by the spring of 2021. Lucid projected 2021 production of just 557 vehicles, despite the 6,000 vehicle production target touted in the period before its merger with Churchill Capital. Churchill Capital’s public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Churchill Capital.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 6, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


