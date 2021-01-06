Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ChyronHego : Announces Successful Recapitalization Led by Apollo Investment Corporation

01/06/2021 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sponsorship from leading investor brings expertise, support, and growth capital to ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a global leader in live video production and sports technologies, announced a recapitalization led by Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV), which becomes the majority investor in the business.

The transaction provides ChyronHego with enhanced financial flexibility, allowing it to accelerate its investments in product innovation, customer success, and business growth.

“We are thrilled to partner with Apollo Investment Corporation in this next stage of ChyronHego’s success,” said Ariel Garcia, ChyronHego’s Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the challenges that COVID-19 brought to our industry, we were able to deliver a strong second half of 2020, including growing our product and engineering teams by 50% and increasing investment in our customer-centric capabilities. This recapitalization will allow us to accelerate investment in our next-gen, multi-application, live production video platform solution, and continue our market-leading innovation in sports technologies.”

Headquartered in Melville, Long Island, N.Y., and with offices in ten countries, ChyronHego is a recognized leader in live broadcast and sports analysis technologies, serving thousands of the world’s leading broadcasters, venues, production companies, sports leagues, and teams with its comprehensive product portfolio. Every day, broadcast and sports professionals utilize tools from ChyronHego to produce content that entertains and informs millions. ChyronHego’s innovative solutions drive content for on-the-air or over-the-top delivery to viewers everywhere.

About Apollo Investment Corporation

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments, and/or equity in private middle-market companies. The Company may also invest in the securities of public companies and structured products and other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The Company seeks to provide private financing solutions for private companies that do not have access to the more traditional providers of credit. Apollo Investment Corporation is managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager. For more information, please visit www.apolloic.com.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is ushering in the next generation of live production and sports technologies. Founded in 1966 as Chyron, the company pioneered broadcast titling and graphics systems. With a strong foundation built on over 50 years of innovation and efficiency, the name Chyron is synonymous with broadcast graphics. ChyronHego continues that legacy as a global leader focused on live video production solutions, sports data and analytics.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:37pThryv, Inc. Exceeds $2 Million in Transactions in First 2 Months of ThryvPay; Enhances Contactless Payment Options
GL
04:36pOil rises to 10-month high after Saudi output cut, U.S. inventory draw
RE
04:36pINTERNATIONAL PAPER : to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings On February 4, 2021
PR
04:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds ANCN, PRVL, WORK, and GNBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
04:34pEMBASSY BANCORP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pTILT CREATIVE + PRODUCTION : Appoints Scot Crooker as Chief Content Officer
BU
04:33pTENCENT : Trump administration mulls adding Alibaba, Tencent to blacklist of Chinese military cos-sources
RE
04:33pNORTHWEST INDIANA BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pCHINA UNITED INSURANCE SERVICE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pINHIBITOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Dow, S&P 500 close higher, but pro-Trump protests weigh on gains
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ