Cian Launches Initial Public Offering

Cian PLC (“Cian” or the “Company”), a leading online real estate classifieds platform in Russia, announced today that it has commenced an initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 18,213,400 American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share of Cian. The ADSs are offered by the Company and certain selling shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”). The Selling Shareholders have also granted the underwriters of the IPO a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,732,010 ADSs. The IPO price is currently estimated to be between $13.5 and $16 per ADS.

Cian has applied to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CIAN.” The ADSs have also been approved for listing on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol “CIAN.”

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs International, and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the IPO. BofA Securities, Renaissance Capital, VTB Capital, Alfa CIB, AO Raiffeisenbank and Tinkoff are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York, 10014, Goldman Sachs International, Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue , New York, New York 10179.

A registration statement on Form F-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cian

Cian is a leading online real estate classifieds platform in the large, underpenetrated and growing Russian real estate classifieds market, with a strong presence across Russia and leading positions in the country’s key metropolitan areas. Since Cian’s founding in 2001, the Company has become a household brand in the Russian real estate and a premier destination for property searchers, real estate agents, developers, private sellers and other real estate market participants ranking among the top ten most popular online real estate classifieds globally in terms of traffic (based on SimilarWeb traffic data for other online real estate classifieds and Google Analytics data for Cian for September 2021). Cian’s networked real estate platform connects millions of real estate buyers and renters to millions of high-quality real estate listings of all types — residential and commercial, primary and secondary, urban and suburban. In the first half of 2021, the Company had over 2.1 million listings available through its platform and an average UMV of over 20 million. The Company’s technology-driven platform and deep insights into the Russian real estate market provides an end-to-end experience for its customers and users and helps them address multiple pain points on their journey to a new home or place to work.

