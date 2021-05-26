Log in
Cicada Brood X Captured in Copper as Jewelry and Art

05/26/2021 | 07:20am EDT
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Maryland-based Nature's Creations artists are freezing moments from nature that occur once every 17 years by covering the shell casings and the remains of full formed brood X cicadas in copper. These fascinating detailed treasures are all one-of-a kind since the actual cicada specimens are still intact inside.

Nature's Creations: cicada exoskeleton covered in copper

"We look for the most interesting cicadas that have run their cycle of life and preserve them in our unique electroforming process," says artist Dennis Ray.

These intriguing little guys are available as pins and necklaces along with other natural items at: https://www.leafpin.com/.

About Nature's Creations

Nature's Creations - The Ray Family, have been creating natural art for over 40 years. Leaves, blossoms and insects are gathered from all over the world. The process evolved from a High School Science Project in Montgomery County, Maryland. Grape vine leaves from France, Wye Oak leaves from the fallen "Gentle Giant" on the eastern shore of Maryland and leaves from Central Park in New York city are all projects they have completed.

They also can create jewelry and art pieces from your leaves, cuttings from a wedding ceremony, leaves off a memorial tree or a family farm or winery. All captured as forever keepsakes. Imagine what can be captured for you!

MULTIMEDIA:

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/KrYFw7iDzvg

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0526s2p-dray-cicadas-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: An actual cicada exoskeleton covered in copper.

News Source: Nature's Creations

Related link: https://www.leafpin.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/cicada-brood-x-captured-in-copper-as-jewelry-and-art/

