Cielo WiGle Inc. : Makes Its Debut on the Inc. 5000 2021 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Rank No. 358 Takes Cielo to the Top 10% With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,325.4%

Inc. Magazine has ranked Cielo WiGle Inc., the leading manufacturer of smart air conditioner controllers, at No. 358 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Moreover, Cielo WiGle Inc. (Cielo) secured the 33rd position in the category of Consumer Products and Services Industry. Cielo stood 6th in Metro rank and 7th in State rank in Washington.

Cielo shares the honor of being in the top 500 with several notable alumni, including Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, Patagonia, and Under Armour.

“We are super excited to be included in the list of fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000, one of the most sought-after places for any private company in the USA. Securing 33rd rank in Consumer Products and Services category is icing on the cake. Kudos to our amazing team. Cheers to our awesome partners. Special thanks to our users for their confidence & trust in our brand,” said Waseem Amer, CEO of Cielo WiGle Inc. He further stated that “We won’t be stopping here. For us, this is just a beginning.”

In addition to this, Cielo will also be featured in Inc. Magazine’s September issue, along with other top 500 companies, which will be available on newsstands on August 20, 2021.

About Cielo WiGle Inc.

Cielo WiGle Inc. is America’s leading manufacturer of smart AC controllers that offers intelligent and integrated climate management systems. The devices present smart AC features such as global control, scheduling, Comfy Mode, geofencing, and more, which enhance your home’s comfort and save up to 25% energy. Cielo devices are also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Siri Shortcuts to truly pave the way for smart home automation.

About the Inc. 5000

The 2021 Inc. 5000 is a platform to feature the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list has been published every year since 1982, and the companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth.

