Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cierto Tequila Honored With an Unmatched Eight Gold Medals at the 2021 Craft Competition International Awards

11/15/2021 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an unmatched eight (8) Gold medals at the 2021 Craft Competition International Awards (CCIA) — far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these eight new medals, Cierto Tequila has now won four hundred and twenty-four (424) international medals, awards, and accolades. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the “World’s Finest Tequila.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006306/en/

Cierto Tequila honored with an unmatched eight gold medals in the 2021 Craft Competition International Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cierto Tequila honored with an unmatched eight gold medals in the 2021 Craft Competition International Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)

About Craft Competition

Craft Competition is the hub for all craft distilleries, breweries, wineries, and mixer companies to bring their brands to the table and see how they measure up in the industry. There have been thousands of entries submitted to the Craft Competition International Awards the last four years. The judging is conducted by industry experts from across the country.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight all natural, additive-free, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some of the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto’s fourth and fifth generation master agaveros and have won four hundred and twenty-four (424) international medals, awards, and accolades at spirit competitions around the world.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the “World’s Finest Tequila.” In its debut year, Cierto won more medals and awards than any other tequila in history.

Learn more at ciertotequila.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:16pEPLUS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pSHINECO, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pASTRA ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pARCIMOTO INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pLUCID GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pBIOATLA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pINFLECTION POINT ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pUONLIVE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pMANHATTAN SCIENTIFICS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Musk's $6 billion Tesla stock haul has charity circuit buzzing
2Shell ditches the Dutch, seeks move to London in overhaul
3Stocks tread water, safe haven dollar gains on inflation worries
4Vita : Dividend/Distribution – VTG
5IBM, Amazon partner to extend reach of data tools for oil companies

HOT NEWS