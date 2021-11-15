Cierto Tequila Honored With an Unmatched Eight Gold Medals at the 2021 Craft Competition International Awards

The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an unmatched eight (8) Gold medals at the 2021 Craft Competition International Awards (CCIA) — far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these eight new medals, Cierto Tequila has now won four hundred and twenty-four (424) international medals, awards, and accolades. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the “World’s Finest Tequila.”

About Craft Competition

Craft Competition is the hub for all craft distilleries, breweries, wineries, and mixer companies to bring their brands to the table and see how they measure up in the industry. There have been thousands of entries submitted to the Craft Competition International Awards the last four years. The judging is conducted by industry experts from across the country.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight all natural, additive-free, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some of the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto’s fourth and fifth generation master agaveros and have won four hundred and twenty-four (424) international medals, awards, and accolades at spirit competitions around the world.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the “World’s Finest Tequila.” In its debut year, Cierto won more medals and awards than any other tequila in history.

