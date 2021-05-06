The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an extraordinary nine (9) medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). The SFWSC honored Cierto with one Best of Class medal, one Double Gold medal, three Gold medals, and four Silver medals - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these nine new medals, Cierto Tequila has now won two hundred and eighty-seven (287) international medals and awards. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the “World’s Finest Tequila.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005871/en/

Cierto Tequila Wins an Extraordinary Nine Awards at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. (Graphic: Business Wire)

About San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the oldest and most reputable competitions of its kind. Every year, esteemed judges from around the world come together to engage in the blind tasting process that ensures every entry is judged fairly. The judges of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition are seasoned experts of their industry, each with a well-defined story and trusted palate.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, additive-free, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some of the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto’s fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won two hundred and eighty-seven (287) international medals and awards at spirit competitions around the world. In its debut year, Cierto won more medals and awards than any other tequila in history.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the “World’s Finest Tequila.” In its debut year, Cierto won more medals and awards than any other tequila in history.

Learn more at ciertotequila.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005871/en/