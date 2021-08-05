Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cigna sees larger impact from pandemic to 2021 earnings

08/05/2021 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo for Cigna Corp. on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp doubled its estimate of the hit to full-year earnings from the pandemic as it reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and maintained its annual adjusted earnings forecast.

The company said on Thursday it now expects full-year earnings to take a hit of about $2.50 per share due to COVID-19, compared with its previous forecast of about $1.25 per share.

Cigna's shares were down 2.8% at $224.95 in premarket trading.

The company, which also has a pharmacy benefits management business, said its medical costs in the reported quarter grew as demand for non-COVID healthcare services normalized.

Health insurers have largely benefited from a decline in patient use of discretionary healthcare services due to the ongoing pandemic, but demand for these services is recovering as more Americans get vaccinated.

Rivals Anthem Inc and Centene Corp also recently warned about a potential increase in COVID-19 costs in the second half of the year due to the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Cigna's medical care ratio, the amount spent on medical claims versus the income from premiums, worsened to 85.4% in the second quarter, from 70.5% a year earlier, compared with an estimate of 81.04%, according to five analysts polled by Refinitiv.

A lower medical expense ratio is better for health insurers as it signals a tight rein on medical costs.

The company now expects medical care ratio for the full year to be between 83.0% and 84.0%, compared with its prior forecast of 81.0% to 82.0%.

Cigna stuck to its full-year adjusted income from operations target of at least $20.20 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $5.24 per share in the quarter ended June 30, beating estimates of $4.96 per share.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:52aANALYSIS : Democrats see chance to reset Wall St. oversight when top Fed official steps down
RE
07:52aDaily Mail publisher to sell insurance unit RMS to Moody's for $2 billion
RE
07:52aDollar holds gains after Fed comments, sterling ticks up after BoE
RE
07:50aTSX futures gain on strong corporate earnings
RE
07:45aChina caps cinema attendance at 75% of capacity in low-risk areas
RE
07:44aSterling holds gains as BoE sticks with stimulus despite inflation
RE
07:44aRegeneron results beat estimates on COVID-19 therapy boost
RE
07:37aRobinhood slides 10% after four days of surge
RE
07:36aCigna sees larger impact from pandemic to 2021 earnings
RE
07:35aBank of England Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 0.1%
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIERSDORF AG : WRAPUP 2-Germany Inc offers brighter outlook as recovery gathers pace
2Key Fed official sees rates liftoff in 2023 as policy debate heats up
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Analysis-Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine setback, drug pipeline cast long shadow
4NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
5Cost cuts, asset sales keep Rolls-Royce on track despite weak travel

HOT NEWS