Cimafunk: “Super happy and grateful for this UNESCO initiative”

The UNESCO Transcultura-WOMEX Call was launched precisely to provide new opportunities for young Caribbean artists and music professionals to access the international market.

Transcultura is a programme implemented by the UNESCO Regional Office for Culture in Latin America and the Caribbean, funded by the European Union and supported by UNESCO offices in the region, which aims to create opportunities for young artists from 17 Member States of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in order to enhance the role of culture in the sustainable development of their countries and boost their careers. Opportunities like these can transform people' s lives.