Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cincinnati Company Develops Ground-Breaking Steam Technology for Sanitizing Amid Pandemic

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CINCINNATI, Ohio, March 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bayzi Corporation has developed steam technology needed to quickly fight the spread of viruses like COVID-19 as well as bacteria, fungi, bed bugs and biofilms. They manufacture antimicrobial steam devices that will very quickly eliminate microbes, bugs and also provide a quick way to clean dust and grease. The machines use just water and no chemicals.

Safe, antimicrobial SaniZap sanitizing in a gym

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Mar 01, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bayzi Corporation has developed steam technology needed to quickly fight the spread of viruses like COVID-19 as well as bacteria, fungi, bed bugs and biofilms. They manufacture antimicrobial steam devices that will very quickly eliminate microbes, bugs and also provide a quick way to clean dust and grease. The machines use just water and no chemicals.

The patented line of antimicrobial steam cleaners called SaniZap® safely sanitize almost any surface, leaving no residue, moisture or harmful chemicals. The process is 600 times faster than chemical sanitization, making it ideal for following CDC guidelines that call for frequent sanitization.

"There was so much interest in portable high temperature steam devices due to the pandemic that our team pulled these products from the backburner and has been working hard to make this technology and the products available quickly," said Anu Vissa, CEO of Bayzi.

The portable equipment is available in different models to accommodate a range of facilities and price points. SaniZap-1 and SaniZap-Mini are handheld devices well suited for small spaces and small businesses. The SaniZap-4 is a versatile multipurpose cleaning workhorse on wheels with a lot more power. It can be used at lower steam temperatures with soap or detergent to quickly clean visible dirt and grime and can also be used at higher steam temperatures for anti-microbial sanitizing.

The protypes have been demonstrated in schools, hospitals, and restaurants.

* Chemicals generally reduce or eliminate specific microbes. Steam covers a broad range.

* No fumes, odors, sticky residues, or accumulating residues and toxicity.

* 'No-Contact' method, is self-drying and requires no wiping, reducing waste.

* Reduces cross contamination.

* Allows Increase frequency of sanitizing as recommended by CDC, especially of critical areas.

* Benefits employees, staff and patients/clients, reducing their exposure to chemicals.

* Overall better infection control outcomes for healthcare facilities.

* Green method - safe for the environment.

Savings. SaniZap® can be worked into any sanitizing regimen as addition or replacement to an existing cleaning rotation. Savings include no additional chemicals or towels to purchase, no 'wiping-down' labor, reduced waste, and increased productivity as there is no need to 'wait-out' chemical application.

More information at https://bayzi.com/.

SaniZap® models may be ordered by contacting info@bayzi.com. Take advantage of significant discounts during product launch in March 2021.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/7OugfJi1ziQ

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bayzi-MightySteam-114916133604757

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bayzimightysteam/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BayziSanizap

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bayzi/

TAGS: @BayziSanizap #steamcleaning #steamtechnology #greentechnology #sanitizing #chemicalfree

News Source: Bayzi Corporation

Related link: https://bayzi.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/cincinnati-company-develops-ground-breaking-steam-technology-for-sanitizing-amid-pandemic/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:12aFlowserve says providing pumps, valves for Pfizer vaccine production
RE
07:11aGlobal bonds rally as Fed rate hike bets ease
RE
07:10aPerrigo to sell generic drugs business to Altaris Capital for $1.55 bln
RE
07:10aNigeria's Seplat targets cost cuts, keeps acquisitions on the radar
RE
07:10aMARK NELSON : Beyond Meat CFO Mark Nelson to retire
RE
07:06aOil jumps on vaccine optimism, U.S. stimulus
RE
07:05aMold Inspection Sciences Texas Warns Consumers Against Unlicensed Remediation Efforts Amid Disaster Cleanup
SE
07:05aCincinnati Company Develops Ground-Breaking Steam Technology for Sanitizing Amid Pandemic
SE
07:05aSilicon Valley Business Development Veteran Joins Loren Data Corp.
SE
07:03aSoybeans rise on hopes of new demand for U.S. supplies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
3From U.S. domination to energy transition, two years that changed oil
4EUROSTOXX : European shares jump and bond markets recover; February PMIs in focus
5BW LPG LIMITED : BW LPG : Financial Results for Q4 and FY 2020, 2020 Annual Report and 2020 Sustainability Rep..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ