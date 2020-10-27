Log in
Cinematic Health Education : Receives Investment from Strada Education Network to Boost Nursing Career Tracks

10/27/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

Funding, including for first-of-its-kind longitudinal study on CNA careers, follows early investment in company by Rethink Education

Cinematic Health Education, a national leader in preparing allied health professionals for rewarding healthcare careers, today announced that Strada Education Network has made a strategic minority investment in the company to support its work developing meaningful professional pathways for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) and other similar roles.

“Cinematic Health Education’s focus on educating frontline healthcare workers is well-aligned with Strada’s mission of improving pathways between education and employment,” said Jessica Hinkle, Strada’s senior vice president for strategic investments. “CNAs play a key role in the healthcare industry; we look forward to learning how individuals new to the role progress, so that we better understand the purposeful connections needed to build rewarding careers.”

As part of the investment, Cinematic Health Education and Strada will conduct a first-of-its-kind study to track CNAs’ early career progression. This national longitudinal study will investigate how new CNAs progress in the workforce, looking at retention and career advancement. The study will tap into Cinematic Health Education’s growing pool of CNA candidates who will enter the workforce at residential healthcare facilities and other medical settings.

Strada is the second major education investor to invest in Cinematic Health Education over the past several months. In late 2019, Rethink Education provided funding to help the company ramp up its management and sales team, and bolster its content, which features a Hollywood-quality movie that shows CNA candidates how to navigate various real-life situations in residential healthcare facilities.

“More than ever, Americans have access to video screens and use them as educational and career-advancement tools,” said Rethink Education Managing Partner Rick Segal. “Cinematic Health Education’s model supports a flexible hybrid approach that is ideal for our current reality and the post-COVID world.”

“We are very pleased to earn the financial support of both Strada and Rethink, two of the top mission-driven investors in the education space,” said Cinematic Health Education CEO Tim Murray. “These strategic partnerships will enable us to expand our programs and help more students to gain the skills to pursue rewarding healthcare careers.”

About Cinematic Health Education

Cinematic Health Education is dedicated to improving the training of Allied Health Professionals by helping students to learn the content needed for the position they will hold and to teach the soft skills they will need to be successful. With programs like ReadyCNA, Cinematic Health Education provides a unique approach that combines Hollywood-quality film with best in class learning design to engage students on their path to certification and prepare them for the emotional demands and rewards of the allied health professions. The storytelling format ensures learner engagement, accelerates knowledge retention, and delivers a realistic, day-to-day depiction of the challenges and rewards of the job. Clients have found the storytelling approach highly successful for trainees with a wide range of educational backgrounds. CNA training programs using the ReadyCNA curriculum have been approved by regulators in 19 states to date.

About Strada

Strada Education Network is a pioneering social impact organization dedicated to improving lives by forging clearer and more purposeful pathways between education and employment. Our approach combines innovative research, thought leadership, strategic philanthropy, mission-aligned investments and a network of affiliate organizations. Together, we work to create a new education-employment system that better serves the millions of Americans seeking to complete postsecondary education and training, gain clear value from those experiences, and build meaningful careers. Learn more at stradaeducation.org.

About Rethink

Rethink Education invests in early and growth-stage education technology companies that are developing innovative solutions for 21st century learning. With deep industry experience, the team has invested in over 65+ companies to help transform and improve the way people learn and work. Launched in 2012, Rethink Education invests across the learner lifecycle from early childhood to workforce training and supports startups that are focused on learning outcomes by pursuing business models that are scalable, efficient, and unique. To learn more, please visit Rethink.vc/Education

© Business Wire 2020

