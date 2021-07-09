Log in
Cinemo : Wins Prestigious ABC Award 2021 - the World of Mobility

07/09/2021 | 03:11am EDT
German Design Council honors Cinemo for the second year running in the distinguished Automotive Brand Contest 2021.

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware, has announced that its Cinemo Play Anywhere solution has been selected for an esteemed ABC Award - The World of Mobility, by the German Design Council in the Automotive Brand Contest 2021.

As the leading mobility award, the ABC Awards uniquely honor these forward-thinking and future-oriented designs: public and individual transport innovations, top performances in communication, and groundbreaking technical developments – the expert jury distinguishes projects that are clearly in the fast lane in the world of mobility and the award honors globally renowned players in the industry.

Cinemo Play Anywhere redefines the infotainment experience in the car, putting all passengers in the media driving seat. Working with any app from the automotive play store, preinstalled or sideloaded APK's, Cinemo Play Anywhere enables synchronized visual content on multiple displays, including BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), while allowing multi-seat usage of apps. Featuring the unique Cinemo Lightspeed™ Projection Protocol for content and controls, each passenger can see the content and interact with the app running on the Head Unit, with interaction permissions controlled by the driver.

The initiator and organizer of the ABC Awards 2021 is the German Design Council. As a center of excellence for communication and knowledge transfer in the fields of design, brand, and innovation, it has been strengthening the design competence of business and industry since 1953 – the engine of solid competitiveness in a dynamic and future-oriented industry. With international services, support for young talents, and its memberships, it is part of the global design community and has always contributed to establishing exchange and networks worldwide. More than 350 companies currently belong to its membership.

"We feel so privileged to be again the recipient of a 2021 ABC Award - The World of Mobility, from the German Design Council, "said Ivan Dimkovic, VP Portfolio Management. "Cinemo dedicates itself to creating game-changing fully-fledged automotive infotainment solutions that provide a much smarter way of adaptable Integration and frictionless access to content and apps from anywhere in the vehicle, so this award is testament to our continued diligence to energize the in-car network."

ENDS:


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS