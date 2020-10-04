Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK cinemas

Cineworld employs 37,500 people across nearly 800 venues in the US, Britain and central Europe - with 546 sites in America and the Regal cinema owner had started reopening in July as lockdown restrictions started to ease.

But with the release of the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, pushed into 2021 on Friday (October 2) hopes for an industry rebound this year were crushed, as new restrictions will likely keep moviegoers at home.

Last month Cineworld warned investors that it might need to raise more money if its sites were forced to shut again after it swung to a $1.64 billion first-half loss.