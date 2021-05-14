Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cinven mulls options as Sanne rejects $1.90 billion buyout proposal

05/14/2021 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -UK-based Cinven said on Friday alternative asset and corporate services firm Sanne Group had rejected its 1.35-billion-pound ($1.90 billion) buyout offer, and the private-equity firm was considering all options.

Cinven, which made an proposal of 830 pence per share to Sanne earlier this month, has until June 11 to make a firm offer or walk away.

Jersey-based Sanne, which provides outsourcing services to clients across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cinven investments are focussed on business services, financial services, consumer, healthcare, technology and industrial in North America and Europe.

The buyout firm said its proposal also allowed eligible Sanne shareholders to retain the right to collect the company's final dividend declared in March.

($1 = 0.7117 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.27% 533.52 Delayed Quote.1.27%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.36% 175.16 Delayed Quote.2.01%
SANNE GROUP PLC -1.47% 743.8029 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15aAustralian shares track Wall Street higher; post biggest weekly loss in 11
RE
03:15aRugby-NZ players propose public listing as alternative to Silver Lake deal
RE
03:09aChina's Liaoning province plans merging local banks as early as June - sources
RE
03:05aGold edges up as weaker dollar counters rate jitters
RE
03:03aToshiba Tec France confirms it was hacked earlier in May
RE
02:54aOil extends loss on India COVID-19 cases, U.S. pipeline restart
RE
02:45aCinven mulls options as Sanne rejects $1.90 billion buyout proposal
RE
02:42aBritish commodities broker Marex Spectron plans London float
RE
02:42aFoxconn profit leaps as COVID-19 drives demand for work-from-home devices
RE
02:35aJapan stocks log biggest weekly loss in 9 months as virus wave weighs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla move
2Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk tweets, doge leaps and bitcoin retreats
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : SOFTBANK : reports $37 billion Vision Fund profit on Coupang
5Biden says East Coast fuel shortages to end in days as pipeline reopens

HOT NEWS