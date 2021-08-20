Log in
CirTran 10-Q Filings Shows 157% Growth in Sales and Gross Margins

08/20/2021 | 08:52am EDT
CirTran Corporation (OTC BB: CIRX) announced today that its Form 10-Q Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for quarter ended June 30, 2021 showed what it called “significant growth” in sales and gross margins.

CirTran reported net sales of $700,656 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a 37 percent improvement as compared with $528,232 for the same period in 2020. In addition, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the company reported gross profit of $438,245 as compared with gross profit of $332,294 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a gain of 32 percent.

CirTran’s growth was even more significant viewed over the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, It reported gross profit of $855,996 as compared with a $332,995 for the same period in fiscal 2020, an improvement of 157 percent. In addition, CirTran reported net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $1,320,055 as compared with $530,314 for the same period in fiscal 2020, a gain of 149 per cent.

Iehab J. Hawatmeh, founder and president of CirTran, said the company “continued to execute our growth plan, even in the face of the pandemic and very challenging economic times. Along with reorders from existing companies and markets,” he said. “CirTran made inroads in numerous areas, including Nevada, where it is now headquartered, as well as in California, Florida, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.”

“In less than a year since returning to trading on the OTC,” he said. “CirTran has successfully enjoyed significant growth with our adult lifestyle and entertainment products licensed in our exclusive agreement with HUSTLER®, relocated our corporate offices to Las Vegas, and grown our lists of customers and markets.”

About CirTran Corporation

Founded in 1993, CirTran has evolved from its roots in electronics contract manufacturing to become a manufacturer and worldwide distributor of products for the adult lifestyle and entertainment marketplace.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS