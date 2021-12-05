|
Circle International : Result of 2021 AGM
世杰国际控股集团（开曼群岛）有限公司
CIRCLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (OI-318051)
Unit SO-07-06, The Strata Offices,
Menara 1, KL Eco City,
No.3, Jalan Bangsar, 59200 Kuala Lumpur,
Wilayah Persekutuan, Malaysia.
Websites : www.circlecorpgroup.com
Date: 2 December 2021
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
In accordance with Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), please see attached the result of the Annual General Meeting of Circle International Holdings Limited held on 2 December 2021.
-ENDS-
This NSX release was authorised by the Chairman.
Circle International Holdings Limited
2021 Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 2 December 2021
Result of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
|
|
Resolution details
|
|
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies(as at proxy
|
|
Number of votes cast on the poll (including
|
|
Resolution
|
|
|
|
|
close)
|
|
|
|
|
the proxy votes)
|
|
|
Result
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution Number and description
|
Resolution Type
|
|
For
|
Proxy's
|
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
*Abstain
|
|
Carried / Not
|
|
|
discretion
|
|
|
|
|
Carried
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1 Issue of 267,469,071 Ordinary Shares to MPS
|
Ordinary
|
|
96,987,076
|
2,532,115
|
|
25,058
|
-
|
|
107,049,269
|
25,058
|
|
974,924
|
|
Carried
|
|
Telecommunication SDN. BHD. Vendors
|
|
97.43%
|
2.54%
|
|
0.03%
|
-
|
|
99.98%
|
0.02%
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2 Issue of 450,288,135 Shares to One Mobile
|
Ordinary
|
|
96,987,076
|
2,532,115
|
|
25,058
|
-
|
|
107,049,269
|
25,058
|
|
974,924
|
|
Carried
|
|
Care SDN. BHD. Vendors
|
|
97.43%
|
2.54%
|
|
0.03%
|
-
|
|
99.98%
|
0.02%
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3 Change to nature and scale of activities
|
Ordinary
|
|
97,012,134
|
2,532,115
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
107,074,327
|
-
|
|
974,924
|
|
Carried
|
|
|
97.46%
|
2.54%
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1 Re-election of Director - Yap Chee Lim
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Withdrawn
|
|
2.2 Election of Director - Casey Chong Kai Chin
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Withdrawn
|
|
2.3 Election of Director - Claudia Chong Kur Sen
|
Ordinary
|
|
75,383,934
|
23,449,257
|
|
-
|
711,058
|
|
107,338,193
|
-
|
|
711,058
|
|
Carried
|
|
|
|
76.27%
|
23.73%
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4 Election of Director - Wong Chen Yu
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Withdrawn
|
|
2.5 Election of Director - Jerome Bateman
|
Ordinary
|
|
75,415,756
|
23,449,257
|
|
25,058
|
654,178
|
|
106,395,091
|
25,058
|
|
1,629,102
|
|
Carried
|
|
|
76.26%
|
23.71%
|
|
0.03%
|
-
|
|
99.98%
|
0.02%
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.6 Election of Director - Hee Chee Keong
|
Ordinary
|
|
75,415,756
|
23,449,257
|
|
25,058
|
654,178
|
|
106,395,091
|
25,058
|
|
1,629,102
|
|
Carried
|
|
|
76.26%
|
23.71%
|
|
0.03%
|
-
|
|
99.98%
|
0.02%
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
|
|