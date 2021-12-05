Circle International : Result of 2021 AGM

世杰国际控股集团（开曼群岛）有限公司

CIRCLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (OI-318051)

Unit SO-07-06, The Strata Offices,

Menara 1, KL Eco City,

No.3, Jalan Bangsar, 59200 Kuala Lumpur,

Wilayah Persekutuan, Malaysia.

Websites : www.circlecorpgroup.com

Date: 2 December 2021

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), please see attached the result of the Annual General Meeting of Circle International Holdings Limited held on 2 December 2021.

-ENDS-

This NSX release was authorised by the Chairman.