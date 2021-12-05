Log in
Circle International : Result of 2021 AGM

12/05/2021
世杰国控股集（开曼群）有限公司

CIRCLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (OI-318051)

Unit SO-07-06, The Strata Offices,

Menara 1, KL Eco City,

No.3, Jalan Bangsar, 59200 Kuala Lumpur,

Wilayah Persekutuan, Malaysia.

Websites : www.circlecorpgroup.com

Date: 2 December 2021

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), please see attached the result of the Annual General Meeting of Circle International Holdings Limited held on 2 December 2021.

-ENDS-

This NSX release was authorised by the Chairman.

Circle International Holdings Limited

2021 Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 2 December 2021

Result of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies(as at proxy

Number of votes cast on the poll (including

Resolution

close)

the proxy votes)

Result

Resolution Number and description

Resolution Type

For

Proxy's

Against

Abstain

For

Against

*Abstain

Carried / Not

discretion

Carried

1.1 Issue of 267,469,071 Ordinary Shares to MPS

Ordinary

96,987,076

2,532,115

25,058

-

107,049,269

25,058

974,924

Carried

Telecommunication SDN. BHD. Vendors

97.43%

2.54%

0.03%

-

99.98%

0.02%

-

1.2 Issue of 450,288,135 Shares to One Mobile

Ordinary

96,987,076

2,532,115

25,058

-

107,049,269

25,058

974,924

Carried

Care SDN. BHD. Vendors

97.43%

2.54%

0.03%

-

99.98%

0.02%

-

1.3 Change to nature and scale of activities

Ordinary

97,012,134

2,532,115

-

-

107,074,327

-

974,924

Carried

97.46%

2.54%

-

-

100.00%

0.00%

-

2.1 Re-election of Director - Yap Chee Lim

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Withdrawn

2.2 Election of Director - Casey Chong Kai Chin

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Withdrawn

2.3 Election of Director - Claudia Chong Kur Sen

Ordinary

75,383,934

23,449,257

-

711,058

107,338,193

-

711,058

Carried

76.27%

23.73%

-

-

100.00%

0.00%

-

2.4 Election of Director - Wong Chen Yu

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Withdrawn

2.5 Election of Director - Jerome Bateman

Ordinary

75,415,756

23,449,257

25,058

654,178

106,395,091

25,058

1,629,102

Carried

76.26%

23.71%

0.03%

-

99.98%

0.02%

-

2.6 Election of Director - Hee Chee Keong

Ordinary

75,415,756

23,449,257

25,058

654,178

106,395,091

25,058

1,629,102

Carried

76.26%

23.71%

0.03%

-

99.98%

0.02%

-

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Circle International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
