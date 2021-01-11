Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Circuit Breakers Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2024 - Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery - SpendEdge

01/11/2021 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Circuit Breakers will register an incremental spend of about USD 1,949.11 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.67% from 2020-2024. A targeted strategic approach to Circuit Breakers market sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Get free report sample within minutes

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005548/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Circuit Breakers Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wires)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Circuit Breakers Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wires)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of Circuit Breakers market

Circuit Breakers Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Circuit Breakers research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend, download a free sample.

Spend Growth and Demand Segmentation

  • The Circuit Breakers market will register an incremental spend of USD 1,949.11 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.67% from 2020-2024
  • On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Some of the top Circuit Breakers suppliers enlisted in this report

This Circuit Breakers procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Siemens AG
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Eaton Corp. Plc
  • Schneider Electric
  • General Electric Co.
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Group
  • Alstom Holdings SA
  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Sensata Technologies Holding Plc
  • Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Circuit Breakers requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Activate Free subscription.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more Request for demo


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pPacifiCorp Sued for Wrongful Death and Negligence by Slater Fire Victims
BU
12:55pYOUGOV : Britons split on government handling of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
PU
12:54pEU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax
RE
12:54pTWITTER : without Trump, tech slides in broader market selloff
AQ
12:54pINTRODUCING SURFACE PRO 7+ FOR BUSINESS : built to empower people, teams and classrooms
PU
12:52pFlow Water Inc. to Participate in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference
GL
12:52pHalifax Port Authority Awards Multi-Year Security Contract to Commissionaires
GL
12:52pTHE ODP CORPORATION : Confirms Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Staples
BU
12:50pROUNDUP : UK variant nears 50% of Irish cases, snow disrupts Spain jab rollout
AQ
12:50pFansUnite Entertainment Announces Closing of Upsized and Oversubscribed $13.4 Million Private Placement Led by Gravitas Securities Due to Strong Investor Demand
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2EXCLUSIVE: Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China - sources
3MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : REFILE-ANALYSIS-Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin doesn'..
4ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Novavax bosses cash out for $46 million with COVID-19 vaccine trials still under..
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : JP Morgan takes a positive view

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ