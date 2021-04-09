Log in
Circular Economy in Industrial Parks : Technologies for Competitiveness

04/09/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Public Disclosure Authorized

Public Disclosure Authorized

Public Disclosure Authorized

Circular Economy in Industrial Parks:

Technologies for Competitiveness

i

Chapter 1: The circular economy

Circular Economy in Industrial Parks:

Technologies for Competitiveness

Contents

Abbreviations.............................................................................................................................................................................................

v

Acknowledgments..................................................................................................................................................................................

vi

Executive summary...........................................................................................................................................................................

1

1. The circular economy: A new competitiveness agenda for industrial parks.................................

11

1.1 The circular economy and its importance for industrial parks.............................................................................

11

1.2 Eco-industrialparks are building blocks of a circular economy........................................................................

15

1.3 Objectives.........................................................................................................................................................................................

16

1.4 Methodology...................................................................................................................................................................................

16

1.5 Structure of the report..............................................................................................................................................................

17

2. Mainstreaming circular economy approaches in EIP technologies: Latest trends...............

21

2.1 Latest trends across eco-industrialparks (EIPs)........................................................................................................

21

2.2 Technologies promoting a circular economy in the surveyed EIPs.................................................................

24

2.3 Role of park operators in integrating circular economy principles and EIP technologies.................

30

3. Energy.................................................................................................................................................................................................

35

3.1 Overview...........................................................................................................................................................................................

35

3.2 Energy management at the industrial park level.....................................................................................................

36

3.2.1 Energy management business models..................................................................................................................................

37

3.2.2 Energy Management System Certification.........................................................................................................................

44

3.3 Renewable energy technologies..........................................................................................................................................

46

3.3.1 Solar power.....................................................................................................................................................................................

48

3.3.2 Wind Power.....................................................................................................................................................................................

59

3.3.3 Biomass and waste-to-energy ................................................................................................................................................

63

3.4 Key takeaways for park operators, and policy recommendations...................................................................

68

4. Water....................................................................................................................................................................................................

73

4.1 Overview...........................................................................................................................................................................................

73

4.2 Water supply technologies....................................................................................................................................................

75

4.2.1 Rainwater harvesting...................................................................................................................................................................

75

4.2.2 Desalination...................................................................................................................................................................................

78

4.2.3 Membrane technologies ............................................................................................................................................................

84

4.3 Wastewater treatment technologies...............................................................................................................................

90

4.3.1 Advanced biological wastewater treatment technology..................................................................................................

90

4.3.2 Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system........................................................................................................................................

93

4.3.3 Heavy and valuable metal removal/recovery technologies............................................................................................

98

4.4 Key takeaways for park operators and policy recommendations..................................................................

102

5. Material and waste heat recovery..............................................................................................................................

109

5.1 Overview.........................................................................................................................................................................................

109

5.2 Industrial symbiosis technologies...................................................................................................................................

112

5.3 Technologies enabling material and energy recovery processes....................................................................

15

5.3.1 High Temperature Pyrolysis.....................................................................................................................................................

116

5.3.2 CO2 recovery technologies.......................................................................................................................................................

116

5.3.3 Organic Rankine Cycle .............................................................................................................................................................

117

5.4 Key takeaways for park operators and policy recommendations..................................................................

133

6. Future Prospects......................................................................................................................................................................

139

6.1 Key lessons and recommendations.................................................................................................................................

139

6.2 Moving forward..........................................................................................................................................................................

143

iv

Contents

Abbreviations

BOD biological oxygen demand

CAGR compound annual growth rate

CAPEX capital expenditure

CE circular economy

CETP common effluent treatment plant

CHP combined heat and power

COD chemical oxygen demand

CSP concentrating solar power

EAP East Asia and Pacific

ECA Europe and Central Asia

EIP eco-industrial park

EMCC Environmental Monitoring and Control

Center

EMS environmental management system EnMS energy management system

EPC energy performance contract

ERC Energy Regulatory Commission

ESS energy storage system

ETP effluent treatment plant

EU European Union

GDP gross domestic product

GHG greenhouse gas

GIZ German Agency for International

Cooperation

H&S health & safety

IBRD International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

IDA International Development Association IEC integrated energy contract

IPP independent power producer

IS industrial symbiosis

M&E monitoring & evaluation

MBR membrane bioreactor

MED multiple effect distillation

METI Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry MF micro filtration

MFC microbial fuel cell

MOE Ministry of Environment

MSF multi-stage flash

NF nano filtration

O&M operation and maintenance

OECD Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

OHS occupational health and safety

OIZ organized industrial zone

OPEX operational expenditure

ORC Organic Rankine Cycle

PM10 particulate matter up to 10 micrometers in size

PPD public-private dialogue

  1. public-privatepartnership PUB Public Utility Board
    PV photovoltaic
    R&D research and development

RECP

resource efficiency and cleaner production

RMB

renminbi

RO

reverse osmosis

ROI

return on investment

SBR

sequence batch reactor

SHC

solar heating cooling

SMEs

small and medium enterprises

SPP

small power producer

STP

sewage treatment plant

TDS

total dissolved solid

TSP

total suspended particulate

TSS

total suspended solid

UF

ultra-filtration

UNIDO

United Nations Industrial Development

Organization

WWTP

wastewater treatment plant

ZLD

zero liquid discharge

v

Abbreviations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

