Circular Economy in Industrial Parks : Technologies for Competitiveness

|
Contents
|
|
Abbreviations.............................................................................................................................................................................................
|
v
|
Acknowledgments..................................................................................................................................................................................
|
vi
|
Executive summary...........................................................................................................................................................................
|
1
|
1. The circular economy: A new competitiveness agenda for industrial parks.................................
|
11
|
1.1 • The circular economy and its importance for industrial parks.............................................................................
|
11
|
1.2 • Eco-industrialparks are building blocks of a circular economy........................................................................
|
15
|
1.3 • Objectives.........................................................................................................................................................................................
|
16
|
1.4 • Methodology...................................................................................................................................................................................
|
16
|
1.5 • Structure of the report..............................................................................................................................................................
|
17
|
2. Mainstreaming circular economy approaches in EIP technologies: Latest trends...............
|
21
|
2.1 • Latest trends across eco-industrialparks (EIPs)........................................................................................................
|
21
|
2.2 • Technologies promoting a circular economy in the surveyed EIPs.................................................................
|
24
|
2.3 • Role of park operators in integrating circular economy principles and EIP technologies.................
|
30
|
3. Energy.................................................................................................................................................................................................
|
35
|
3.1 • Overview...........................................................................................................................................................................................
|
35
|
3.2 • Energy management at the industrial park level.....................................................................................................
|
36
|
3.2.1 • Energy management business models..................................................................................................................................
|
37
|
3.2.2 • Energy Management System Certification.........................................................................................................................
|
44
|
3.3 Renewable energy technologies..........................................................................................................................................
|
46
|
3.3.1 • Solar power.....................................................................................................................................................................................
|
48
|
3.3.2 • Wind Power.....................................................................................................................................................................................
|
59
|
3.3.3 • Biomass and waste-to-energy ................................................................................................................................................
|
63
|
3.4 • Key takeaways for park operators, and policy recommendations...................................................................
|
68
|
4. Water....................................................................................................................................................................................................
|
73
|
4.1 • Overview...........................................................................................................................................................................................
|
73
|
4.2 • Water supply technologies....................................................................................................................................................
|
75
|
4.2.1 • Rainwater harvesting...................................................................................................................................................................
|
75
|
4.2.2 • Desalination...................................................................................................................................................................................
|
78
|
4.2.3 • Membrane technologies ............................................................................................................................................................
|
84
|
4.3 • Wastewater treatment technologies...............................................................................................................................
|
90
|
4.3.1 • Advanced biological wastewater treatment technology..................................................................................................
|
90
|
4.3.2 • Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system........................................................................................................................................
|
93
|
4.3.3 • Heavy and valuable metal removal/recovery technologies............................................................................................
|
98
|
4.4 • Key takeaways for park operators and policy recommendations..................................................................
|
102
|
5. Material and waste heat recovery..............................................................................................................................
|
109
|
5.1 • Overview.........................................................................................................................................................................................
|
109
|
5.2 • Industrial symbiosis technologies...................................................................................................................................
|
112
|
5.3 • Technologies enabling material and energy recovery processes....................................................................
|
15
|
5.3.1 • High Temperature Pyrolysis.....................................................................................................................................................
|
116
|
5.3.2 • CO2 recovery technologies.......................................................................................................................................................
|
116
|
5.3.3 • Organic Rankine Cycle .............................................................................................................................................................
|
117
|
5.4 • Key takeaways for park operators and policy recommendations..................................................................
|
133
|
6. Future Prospects......................................................................................................................................................................
|
139
|
6.1 • Key lessons and recommendations.................................................................................................................................
|
139
|
6.2 • Moving forward..........................................................................................................................................................................
|
143