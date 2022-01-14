Circulus Holdings Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Circulus Holdings, PBLLC (Circulus), a Houston-based public benefit limited liability company (PBLLC) producing PCR from recycled low-density polyethylene (LDPE) announced that Craig Foster has been appointed CEO. David Hudson, founding CEO, will continue with Circulus as Chief Strategy Officer focusing on business development, innovation, and commercial growth.

Foster brings significant executive leadership and operational experience to Circulus as the company implements an aggressive expansion program. Most recently, Foster was an Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of CSW Industrials’ specialty products business. He previously served as President of Whitmore Manufacturing Company, a CSW Industrials company.

Troy Thacker, a Managing Partner at Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments that is Circulus’ financial sponsor, commented, “Having Craig join as CEO will strengthen Circulus as it executes its ambitious growth plans. Craig has an established track record of successfully leading organizations as they accelerate innovation-driven growth and deliver top tier operating results.”

“I am excited to join Circulus at this point in the company’s development. David’s deep knowledge of the plastics industry and his strength in technical innovation has created a company with enormous growth potential in a market that will only continue to expand. I look forward to working with David and our entire team to build on our very strong foundation,” Foster said.

An emerging leader in plastics recycling, Circulus is building out a widespread footprint of plants that utilize advanced technologies with a multistep mechanical process to transform lower grade plastic into resin suitable for a variety of commercial and industrial applications. The company’s products address sustainability challenges with flexible plastics and revolutionize the use of PCR for plastic bags, shrink film, pouches, overwraps, and many more consumer-facing applications.

About Circulus

Circulus Holdings, PBLLC is focused on the conversion of plastic waste into post-consumer resins (PCR) utilizing world-class mechanical recycling solutions. Circulus contributes to the circular economy by recycling plastics to their highest and best use while eliminating waste. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and currently has facilities in development across the U.S. For more information on Circulus, please visit www.circulus.com.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that are focused on sustainability and ESG principles. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220114005096/en/