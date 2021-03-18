Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cisco : Statement on House Passage of the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021

03/18/2021 | 10:14pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Statement from Cisco's Executive Vice President and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Fran Katsoudas, on House Passage of the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021:

We at Cisco applaud the House of Representatives for passing permanent legislative protection for Dreamers. For many of these men and women America is the only home they have ever known, and this legislation gives them the certainty they deserve to fully thrive and help us create a more inclusive future.

If this past year has taught us anything, it's that our shared humanity is precious. Dreamers bring their talents, skills and work ethic to countless companies across the nation. They are our friends, colleagues and neighbors. They are American in every way but on paper. And today they are one step closer to a permanent legal solution that would allow them to become citizens in the nation they know as home.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:36pCOLES  : Australia's Coles targets net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050
RE
06:36pEVEN CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S A  : announces its 4Q20 results
PU
06:35pSAGEN MI CANADA INC  : . to Issue $150 Million of Hybrid Notes
AQ
06:35pAMAZON COM  : Nike Says Shipping Problems Constrained Revenue Growth -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:34pSPARTAN DELTA CORP.  : Announces Closing of Previously Announced Strategic Acquisitions and Financings
AQ
06:34pSAVILLS  : Central London investment jumps in February as investor confidence boosted by vaccination progress
PU
06:34pNUZEE  : d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) Announces The Commencement Of Proposed Public Offering Of Units
PR
06:32pUNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : FY2020 consolidated results presentation - Unipol and UnipolSai
PU
06:31pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
RE
06:31pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (IQDNX) and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (IQDAX)
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: U.S. bond market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed meeting
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention
4Wall St ends sharply lower, hit by bond yields and COVID-19 worries
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ