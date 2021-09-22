Citadel EHS : Adds Dedicated ESG & Sustainability Consulting Team To Help Developers & Investors Achieve A Healthier Built Environment

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel EHS announced today that it is expanding its client service offerings with a new dedicated ESG & Sustainability consulting team led from the company's new San Diego office in North Park. Under leadership by the firm's latest hire Ravi Bajaj, WELL AP, LEED AP O+M, LEED AP BD+C, they will focus on ESG ( environmental, social, governance ), sustainability, and health and wellbeing professional services for the built environment, complementary to the services provided within existing Citadel practice areas: Building Sciences , Industrial Hygiene & Safety , and Engineering and Environmental Sciences .

The ESG & Sustainability practice area will provide clients - from developers and investors to planners and builders - a unique mix of portfolio-level and building-level consultative services backed by the expertise of a technical Environmental, Health and Safety and Building Sciences team. The Citadel team will foster services in two distinct groups:

ESG & Sustainability: comprehensive ESG and GRESB reporting and advisory services or individual implementation support services for energy, water, or waste efficiency; education; goal-setting; tenant engagement, and more.

Green Building Standards: technical Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) services including WELL Performance Verification ; Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) testing for certification and recognition programs; water sampling ; acoustics; thermal comfort, and more.

"We're excited to have Ravi's data-driven approach to building performance measurement and the continuous improvement programs," commented Loren Witkin, CEO and President of Citadel EHS. "His passion for sustainability and ESG in the built environment is really contagious and will be felt immediately as he helps our clients improve the health and wellness of their organizations and directly impact their performance."

Ravi's 10+ years of experience in Sustainability, ESG, and Health & Wellbeing consulting for the built environment has equipped him with extensive collaborative project management skills for the GRESB, WELL, LEED, and BREEAM In-Use rating systems, as well as given him direct experience with WELL Performance Verification and BREEAM on-site assessments and with the Fitwel and Living Building Challenge rating systems. Ravi teaches about green building programs at the University of California at San Diego, is on the Board of Directors for the San Diego Green Building Council, and participates regularly as an SME.

Enabled by having a thorough understanding of its clients' businesses and rooted in objective science, Citadel EHS is responsive to stakeholder needs and provides cost-effective, pragmatic Environmental, Health and Safety & Sustainability solutions. The firm's mission is to assess, resolve, and strengthen their client's risk management profile and reputation. This unique, integrated approach supports the life cycle of real estate and business, servicing the built environment and those that serve it.

To learn what it takes to be WELL Certified or to find out the answer to "What is the difference between ESG and Sustainability?" , visit www.citadelehs.com or email rbajaj@citadelehs.com .

ABOUT CITADEL EHS

Citadel EHS is a 100% employee-owned, market-leading Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability consulting firm that provides a unique, integrative approach to Health, Safety, and Sustainability challenges for the entire life cycle of a project. With the expertise and capabilities of a large firm, but the personal service and flexibility of a client-focused medium-sized business, CItadel EHS is a trusted partner for many high-profile public and private entities over the years. Notable projects include LA Rams' home SoFi Stadium ; LAFC's Banc of California Stadium ; the Rose Bowl ; Griffith Observatory ; Century Plaza Towers ; Martin Luther King Jr Medical Center ; and many, many others .

Founded in 1993, Citadel EHS is committed to putting people before profits and leading by example. Citadeleans can be found volunteering around Southern California through its #CitadelCares program. And in 2010, Citadel EHS received Platinum LEED Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for its Glendale headquarters and was the recipient of Cool California's Climate Leader Award. Citadel EHS has won "Best Place to Work" by the LA Business Journal multiple times. Join the team at www.citadelehs.com.

SOURCE Citadel EHS