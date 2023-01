Jan 5 (Reuters) -

* CITADEL POSTS RECORD REVENUES FOR HEDGE-FUND, SECURITIES OPERATIONS - WSJ

* CITADEL'S HEDGE-FUND BUSINESS IS SAID TO HAVE TAKEN IN $28 BILLION IN REVENUE FOR 2022 - WSJ

* CITADEL SECURITIES HAD $7.5 BILLION IN REVENUE IN 2022, UP FROM THE PRIOR RECORD OF $7 BILLION IN 2021- WSJ Source text: [https://bit.ly/3InJJ4V]