NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Citadel's flagship portfolio posted a 6.14% return in the first five months of the year and its other portfolios also gained, an investor in the fund said on Tuesday.

The Citadel Wellington fund, billionaire investor Ken Griffin's flagship portfolio, ended the month with a 0.72% gain, the person said.

A Citadel representative declined to comment.

Many hedge funds are still compiling May numbers, but preliminary reports from research firm Hedge Fund Research show the average hedge fund slipped 0.46% last month, leaving it roughly flat for the year to date.

Citadel's Tactical Trading fund gained 0.98% last month and is up 7.15% since January, while its Equities fund climbed 1.25% last month and is up 7.32% in the first five months of 2023. The Global Fixed Income fund was up 0.71% and gained 2.97% since January, the investor said.

Citadel earned a record $16 billion profit in 2022.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)