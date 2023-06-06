The Citadel Wellington fund, billionaire investor Ken Griffin's flagship portfolio, ended the month with a 0.72% gain, the person said.
A Citadel representative declined to comment.
Many hedge funds are still compiling May numbers, but preliminary reports from research firm Hedge Fund Research show the average hedge fund slipped 0.46% last month, leaving it roughly flat for the year to date.
Citadel's Tactical Trading fund gained 0.98% last month and is up 7.15% since January, while its Equities fund climbed 1.25% last month and is up 7.32% in the first five months of 2023. The Global Fixed Income fund was up 0.71% and gained 2.97% since January, the investor said.
Citadel earned a record $16 billion profit in 2022.
