NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Citadel's hedge fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin told investors the medium-term economic landscape will remain challenging, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

"Economic growth is likely to be modest, staying below potential in the upcoming quarters, with the (U.S.) central bank persisting in its fight against inflationary pressures," Griffin wrote.

